Box Office: Tom Holland Nears A Historic Milestone (Photo Credit: Wikipedia)

Tom Holland is one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood, and not just one of the biggest young actors. His box office numbers, owing to Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s magnificent run, are putting him in some seriously elite company in the all-time top-grossing stars list worldwide. The Spider-Man star is set to enter a mega box office club worldwide, joining the ranks of Scarlett Johansson and Zoe Saldana. He is expected even to beat Robert Downey Jr starrer movies’ global box office total. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s impressive box office performance

Brand New Day has entered its third frame at the box office and is expected to cross $2 billion worldwide this weekend. In just 15 days, the movie has hit the $1.8 billion cume at the worldwide box office. It is inches away from the $2 billion milestone worldwide. It will be the only solo Spider-Man movie to enter the $2 billion club. Brand New Day has entered the all-time top 10 grossers at the worldwide box office.

Tom Holland is closing in on the $14 billion milestone worldwide

According to reports, the career box office total of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is over $13.6 billion. This has placed the actor on the list of the top 10 highest-grossing actors of all time. He will be within striking distance of actors such as Samuel L Jackson, Robert Downey Jr and Chris Pratt. A major reason behind Tom Holland’s massive total is the MCU, which includes the massive box office totals of the Spider-Man and Avengers movies.

His solo Spider-Man movies have collected solid numbers worldwide. For the record, Homecoming raked in around $879 million, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home with $1.13 billion, and No Way Home took home $1.92 billion. He was also in Avengers: Endgame, which collected over $2.79 billion worldwide. Now, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is adding another massive figure to Holland’s career total.

Can he break into the $15 billion club?

According to reports, if Spider-Man: Brand New Day reaches the $2 billion mark worldwide, Holland’s career box office total could climb towards the $15 billion mark, potentially putting him very close to the box office totals of Zoe Saldana and Scarlett Johansson. Besides Brand New Day, his other film, The Odyssey, is also a blockbuster, and together they can help Holland sail past the $15 billion mark, joining Scarlett JohanssonJohansson and Zoe Saldana in the all-time top 3 highest-grossing actors worldwide. For the unversed, Zoe Saldana is at #1 with $15.47 billion career total and she achieved this feat with Avatar: Fire and Ash last year. Scarlett Johansson is at #2 with $15.4 billion in total, achieved with the help of her Jurassic World: Rebirth.

If things go in favor of Tom Holland, then he might achieve this feat this year only. But he could become one of the top-grossing actors this year. Tom Holland’s The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day are still running in theaters.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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