Spider-Man: Brand New Day North America Box Office: Fastest Film In History To Cross $700 Million, Becomes 6th Highest-Grosser Of All Time ( Photo Credit – Sony Pictures )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is setting new milestones for the upcoming Hollywood movies. It has now become the fastest film to cross the $700 million milestone at the North American box office. It has surpassed Black Panther’s domestic haul, edging closer to the all-time top 5 grossers in North America. Globally, it is inching closer to a major milestone, which will be reached this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses $700 million milestone in North America

The Tom Holland starrer has become the fastest film in history to cross the $700 million milestone at the North American box office. It collected an insane $13.5 million on its second Wednesday at the box office in North America, and although it is more than Avengers: Endgame’s $8.4 million and Deadpool & Wolverine’s $9.9 million second-Wednesday grosses, it is below Spider-Man: No Way Home’s $20.3 million. It has thus crossed the $700 million milestone in North America and stands at $704.6 million cume.

Brand New Day beats Black Panther to break into the all-time top 6 domestically

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has surpassed Black Panther at the North American box office as the all-time #6 highest-grossing film. For the unversed, Black Panther, released in 2018 and starring Chadwick Boseman in the lead role, grossed $700.4 million domestically. Spider-Man: Brand New Day surpassed Black Panther in just 13 days.

Check out the all-time top 10 highest-grossing movies in North America

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) — $936.6 million Avengers: Endgame (2019) — $858.4 million Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) — $814.9 million Avatar (2009) — $785.2 million Top Gun: Maverick (2022) — $722.00 million Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026) — $704.6 million Black Panther (2018) — $700.4 million Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) — $688.4 million Avengers: Infinity War (2018) — $678.8 million Titanic (1997) — $674.3 million

Based on its current momentum, the film is expected to cross $900 million in its domestic run and has a good shot at beating The Force Awakens’ 11-year-old record as the all-time highest-grossing film domestically.

More about the movie

In just 15 days, Spider-Man: Brand New Day crossed the $1.8 billion milestone at the worldwide box office. It is on track to reach the $2 billion milestone in its third weekend. It would be the second-fastest film to cross this huge global milestone, only behind Avengers: Endgame. Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released on July 31.

Box Office Mojo

Domestic – $704.6 million

International – $1.1 billion

Worldwide – $1.8 billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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