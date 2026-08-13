Trending

Karan Johar: Still The Best Puppet Master

Karan Johar and his energy is oh-my-god! He plays the drama with utmost drama! His hosting hasn’t softened at all. In fact, he’s sharper, quicker, and more dramatic. The new element this season, a mysterious companion called Boo, is termed the Buri Khabar! However, it seems unnecessary because one Karan Johar is enough to gulp all the drama!

The First Murder: The Shocker Delivers

Without spoiling too much for the viewers and without taking names, I would say the first murder was expected. A name that would either have been a Traitor or an Innocent, but had to be butchered in the first episode, no matter how much they would have tried to save themselves and plead guilty! The fans must be shocked by the same!

This premiere trusts its audience to already know the rules, and spends that saved time building genuine dread around breakfast-table reactions instead. The first Round Table, however, was not as sharp as season 1, led by Apoorva! The pacing between murder and Round Table is tighter and far more suspenseful than Season 1’s slower burn. But the viewers who’ve seen a few too many Traitors adaptations globally will clock the innocent gets voted out first hint coming from a mile away. It was a great moment, just not as surprising as per the structure of the show!

Season 2 doesn’t reinvent The Traitors India – it doesn’t need to, the format is still one of the smartest imports, but it does everything a good second season should: bigger cast, tighter pacing, and a first murder that actually earns the word ‘shocker.’ This premiere proves the show has learned exactly which of its own tricks are worth repeating and which need sharpening.

In the first three episodes, Kullu and Mallika Sherawat have clearly won me with their smart play! May the best Traitor or the Innocent win this one!

Advertisement

For more such stories from Television & Web, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga OTT Verdict: Imtiaz Ali’s Film Misses Top 10 Debuts On Netflix In 2026, Grabs Top Spot In Pakistan, Number 2 In India!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News