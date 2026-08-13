Traitors S2 Premiere Review: Karan Johar Brings A Better Game
Traitors S2 Premiere Review: First Murder Is A Shocker! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Karan Johar is back with The Traitors S2, and honestly, this seems a much better and much more strategized version than the first season! The show premiered on Thursday, August 13, and this time the stakes seem bigger, the cast seems bigger, and the palace has a brand-new murder story to stir things up! So, does the second round live up to the addictive chaos of the first? Mostly, yes!

The Setup: More Traitors, More Problems

The season doesn’t even let its 21 new contestants breathe before throwing the first curveball – the number of traitors! While last season had three, this season has started with four. While Karan Johar chose the first three, they were given a chance to choose their fourth partner! This is a genuinely smart structural flex, as it makes the opposition team stronger, and the act of the innocents getting murdered gets a better plot!

The Traitor S2 Outdoes Itself!

The lineup of contestants pulls from a wider net than before – Right from Dalip Tahil to Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui to Shweta Tiwari, Ranveer Brar to Kullu, Rhea Chakraborty to Soundous Mufakir, you name them and they are here! Mainstream Bollywood and TV names sit alongside influencers, a mind-reading magician, a comedian, and an entrepreneur, which actually pays off on screen. It’s a great mix that guarantees clashing personalities and strategies from the word go!

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