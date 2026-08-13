Karan Johar is back with The Traitors S2, and honestly, this seems a much better and much more strategized version than the first season! The show premiered on Thursday, August 13, and this time the stakes seem bigger, the cast seems bigger, and the palace has a brand-new murder story to stir things up! So, does the second round live up to the addictive chaos of the first? Mostly, yes!
The Setup: More Traitors, More Problems
The season doesn’t even let its 21 new contestants breathe before throwing the first curveball – the number of traitors! While last season had three, this season has started with four. While Karan Johar chose the first three, they were given a chance to choose their fourth partner! This is a genuinely smart structural flex, as it makes the opposition team stronger, and the act of the innocents getting murdered gets a better plot!
The Traitor S2 Outdoes Itself!
The lineup of contestants pulls from a wider net than before – Right from Dalip Tahil to Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui to Shweta Tiwari, Ranveer Brar to Kullu, Rhea Chakraborty to Soundous Mufakir, you name them and they are here! Mainstream Bollywood and TV names sit alongside influencers, a mind-reading magician, a comedian, and an entrepreneur, which actually pays off on screen. It’s a great mix that guarantees clashing personalities and strategies from the word go!
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Karan Johar: Still The Best Puppet Master
Karan Johar and his energy is oh-my-god! He plays the drama with utmost drama! His hosting hasn’t softened at all. In fact, he’s sharper, quicker, and more dramatic. The new element this season, a mysterious companion called Boo, is termed the Buri Khabar! However, it seems unnecessary because one Karan Johar is enough to gulp all the drama!
The First Murder: The Shocker Delivers
Without spoiling too much for the viewers and without taking names, I would say the first murder was expected. A name that would either have been a Traitor or an Innocent, but had to be butchered in the first episode, no matter how much they would have tried to save themselves and plead guilty! The fans must be shocked by the same!
This premiere trusts its audience to already know the rules, and spends that saved time building genuine dread around breakfast-table reactions instead. The first Round Table, however, was not as sharp as season 1, led by Apoorva! The pacing between murder and Round Table is tighter and far more suspenseful than Season 1’s slower burn. But the viewers who’ve seen a few too many Traitors adaptations globally will clock the innocent gets voted out first hint coming from a mile away. It was a great moment, just not as surprising as per the structure of the show!
Season 2 doesn’t reinvent The Traitors India – it doesn’t need to, the format is still one of the smartest imports, but it does everything a good second season should: bigger cast, tighter pacing, and a first murder that actually earns the word ‘shocker.’ This premiere proves the show has learned exactly which of its own tricks are worth repeating and which need sharpening.
In the first three episodes, Kullu and Mallika Sherawat have clearly won me with their smart play! May the best Traitor or the Innocent win this one!
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