The Taj Story OTT Verdict: Paresh Rawal’s Film Opens Well! (Photo Credit – Instagram)

After a much-talked-about theatrical run that sparked fiery debates across social media, Paresh Rawal’s courtroom drama The Taj Story, co-starring Zakir Hussain and Amruta Khanvilkar, is now officially streaming on JioHotstar! In fact, the film has made an impressive debut on digital screens, in its debut week, surpassing the debut week numbers of The Kerala Story, Subedaar, System, and others!

Enters Top 5 Non-Netflix Debuts!

The film dominated the non-Netflix charts, making it the fifth-biggest debut by an Indian film that arrived on a non-Netflix platform after its theatrical release. It is also the fifth-best debut of the year by an Indian film on JioHotstar!

The Taj Story OTT Verdict

As per the data by Ormax, from August 3 to August 9, 2026, The Taj Story, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 3.2 million on JioHotstar. It secured the 9th spot in the trending list of top 10 most-viewed digital assets watched in India this week. It is ruled by the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi S15, streaming on JioHotstar!

Check out the debut week viewership of every single non-Netflix film of the year. These films have arrived on OTT platforms either after a theatrical run or as a direct release!

Dhurandhar 2 (JioHotstar): 12.8 Million Chand Mera Dil (JioHotstar): 3.7 Million Dhurandhar: Raw & Undekha (JioHotstar): 3.6 Million The RajaSaab (JioHotstar): 3.4 Million The Taj Story (JioHotstar) | Dridam (JioHotstar): 3.2 Million Uyir (JioHotstar) | Subedaar (Prime Video): 3.1 Million Vaazha 2 (JioHotstar): 2.7 Million The Kerala Story (Zee5): 2.3 Million System (Prime Video): 2.2 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but Netflix calculates debut numbers weekly, not day-by-day.

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