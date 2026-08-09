Our Sticky Love Ending Explained (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Netflix’s latest Korean drama, Our Sticky Love, premiered with 12 episodes on August 7, 2026. This romantic comedy takes place in Gujin, a rural town, as a young woman, Go Eun-sae, tries to piece together her memories after a life-threatening incident. She lost her memories after an attack while investigating a powerful crime syndicate led by Baek Sang-il. She is greeted by Jang Tae-ha, a former boxer turned small-town boxing coach who insists he’s her boyfriend.

What Eun-sae doesn’t know is that Tae-ha was once involved with Sang-ils’s gang. He is given one last job: to get rid of Eun-sae before he cuts ties with the gang. But after recognizing her from their younger days, he decides to protect her. As the two navigate an unexpected cohabitation full of secrets, comedy, and growing affection, Eun-sae works to piece together who she really is.

The finale answers every major question the series raised. Here’s a full breakdown of the plot, cast, crew, ratings, and the ending of Our Sticky Love.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead For Our Sticky Love

Our Sticky Love Ending Explained

Does Eun-Sae Get Her Memory Back?

Yes. It was kind of expected as well. Eun-sae’s memory returns all at once when she’s being taken away by Tae-ha’s brother and witnesses an explosion. Once her memories are restored, she sets out to build a legal case against Sang-gil, gathering the evidence connected to the incident that caused her to lose her memory in the first place.

Who Is Sang-Gil?

The finale’s biggest reveal is that crime boss Sang-gil is Tae-ha’s biological father. Years earlier, Sang-gil was a boxer himself, but he was expelled from the sport for cheating. After being pulled into the criminal underworld, he abandoned Tae-ha’s pregnant mother. The irony lands hard when it’s revealed that Tae-ha grew up to unknowingly work for his own father’s organization.

How Does The Final Confrontation End?

In the climax, Sang-gil captures Tae-ha and holds a gun to his head. But years of guilt catch up with him, and instead of pulling the trigger, he has a change of heart. Rather than punishing Tae-ha for protecting Eun-sae, Sang-gil takes his own life.

Do Tae-Ha And Eun-Sae End Up Together?

Yes. Eun-sae forgives Tae-ha for the lie once she understands why he told it, and chooses to pursue a real relationship with him. The series closes with a small, warm wedding ceremony in the village. In another happy ending, An Ki-jun proposes to Min Su-ji, tying up the show’s other central relationship.

Is Our Sticky Love Worth Watching?

Our Sticky Love wraps its major storylines cleanly, without loose ends. It’s a good fit for fans of amnesia-driven romance, small-town rom-coms, and crime thrillers as side plots. This also marks Jung Hae-in’s return to softer dramas after a season of thriller movies and dramas. Ha-young, who shone bright as Jang-mi in Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, delivered a good performance as the lead here.

Will There Be A Second Season Of Our Sticky Love?

Judging by the season finale, Our Sticky Love wraps up the story properly. There are no loose ends, and the leads also find their “happy ever after” moments. At the time of this writing, there have been no announcements of a renewal either. Considering how Our Sticky Love is a limited series, Netflix is not likely to renew the show.

Advertisement

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: The Affair Was Just the Beginning: 5 Reasons This Dark K-Drama Should Be On Your Watchlist

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News