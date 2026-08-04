Jung Hae-in & Ha Young Netflix Our Sticky Love ( Photo Credit – Netflix)

Fake dating has been done a hundred times over in K-dramas, but Our Sticky Love is banking on the idea: what happens when only one half of the couple knows it’s fake. Netflix’s newest Korean drama original pairs an amnesiac prosecutor with the former gang member lying to her face. All this is wrapped in a small town that looks a lot cozier than the secrets buried in it. Here’s the cast, the plot, and everything else worth knowing about Our Sticky Love before it lands.

What Is Our Sticky Love About?

Go Eun-sae is an ambitious prosecutor who works in Seoul’s Anti-Corruption Investigation Department. She’s investigating a powerful crime syndicate when a mysterious incident leaves her with total memory loss. She wakes up in a small rural town known for its taffy shops. There, she meets Jang Tae-ha, who claims to be her boyfriend. But Eun-sae doesn’t know the truth that Tae-ha is lying. He’s a former gang member, who has his own tangled history with the syndicate she was chasing. He’s desperate to keep her safe, so he keeps her in the dark.

Our Sticky Love Cast

Jung Hae-in leads as Jang Tae-ha, opposite Ha Young as Go Eun-sae. Heo Sung-tae plays Baek Sang-gil, the crime boss whose history is bound up with both leads’ pasts, with Jeon Bae-soo, Seo Jung-yeon, Jang Hye-jin, and Kim Mi-hwa rounding out the supporting cast in the drama’s small-town setting. Ha Young previously appeared in Extraordinary Attorney Woo and The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, while Jung Hae-in is known for dramas like Something in the Rain and Love Next Door. Our Sticky Love is written by Mo Ji-hye and directed by Kim Jang-han.

Our Sticky Love premieres globally on Netflix on August 7. All 12 episodes drop simultaneously, with each episode running roughly 60 minutes.

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