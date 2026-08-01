Rao Bahadur OTT Release Date( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Presented by Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s GMB Entertainment, Rao Bahadur, directed by Venkatesh Maha and starring Satya Dev, is jointly produced by A+S Movies and SriChakraas Entertainments. After captivating audiences in theaters across South Indian languages and earning praise from directors and talents, the critically acclaimed psychological thriller is now streaming on Netflix.

Rao Bahadur arrived in cinemas on July 3, 2026, as one of the year’s most celebrated cinematic creations. Headlined by the immensely talented Satya Dev and directed by Venkatesh Maha, the psychological thriller won widespread acclaim from critics, cinephiles, and industry stalwarts during its theatrical run. While the film initially saw a theatrical release exclusively in South Indian languages, Hindi-speaking audiences were eagerly awaiting its dubbed release, and the makers have now officially fulfilled that popular demand.

Taking to their social media handles to announce the big streaming milestone, the makers dropped a striking post-creative alongside an intriguing caption for fans:

“Varasa Sena is ready to condition, are you ready? 👀👑

Watch Rao Bahadur, out now, on Netflix, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.”

This marks the very first time that fans across North India and the global Hindi-speaking diaspora will get to experience Rao Bahadur in Hindi. Rao Bahadur blends psychological drama with the fading echoes of an aristocratic past. Venkatesh Maha, who handles writing, direction, and editing, shapes a story that is deeply rooted in local sensibilities while carrying universal emotional and psychological resonance.

Rao Bahadur invites viewers into a world where every detail holds a deeper meaning. The film is now available to stream worldwide on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Rao Bahadur: Cast & Crew

Directed, written, and edited by Venkatesh Maha, the film promises an emotionally rich narrative rooted in Indian culture yet universally relatable. Backed by a strong creative team and featuring Satya Dev in a daring role, the film has become one of the most anticipated upcoming Indian projects.

Presented by Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s GMB Entertainment, Rao Bahadur is an upcoming film from acclaimed filmmaker Venkatesh Maha, known for delivering acclaimed works like C/o Kancharapalem and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya. The film is produced by A+S Movies and SriChakraas Entertainments, two of Telugu cinema’s most successful banners.

The film is supported by a strong technical team, with Kartik Parmar handling the cinematography, Smaran Sai composing the evocative musical score, and Rohan Singh crafting the film’s distinctive production design. With its blend of regal imagery, sharp social commentary, and cryptic undertones,

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch.

Must Read: Evil Dead Burn OTT Release Date Update: Warner Bros Announces Digital Premiere Just 25 Days After Theatrical Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News