Neena Gupta Chumbak Release Date (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia present a neighborhood where everyone’s invited, and family extends well beyond the front door.

Every neighborhood has that family. The one borrowing sugar, dropping in unannounced, celebrating your wins louder than you do, and somehow knowing your business before you do. Now imagine five such families living side by side and the chaos that unfolds. Chumbak brings back the kind of neighborhood we all miss—the one where front doors were always open, and the neighbors never needed an appointment. Say hello to Netflix’s newest family!

Chumbak Plot & Storyline

Chumbak is a feel-good multi-generational comedy set in a contemporary Mumbai row-house neighborhood where no celebration is too small, no crisis ever stays private, and every day comes with a healthy dose of hungaamaa. The show centers on five families whose lives are interwoven and eventually become a surrogate family. The story, centered on a young writer and an eccentric family support group, depicts moments of humor, vulnerability, and shared resilience as the characters work together to overcome daily obstacles.

At its heart, Chumbak is about the people who show up—often uninvited, occasionally unhelpful, but always with lots of love. This series reminds us that family isn’t always the one you are born into; sometimes it’s the one living right next door.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Manasi Parekh, Sumeet Vyas, Sandeepa Dhar, Sumeet Raghavan, Anant V. Joshi, Amyra Dastur, Delnaaz Irani, and Atul Kumar, Chumbak promises unforgettable characters, be it the unofficial problem-solvers, enthusiastic advice-givers, accidental troublemakers, and lovable gossip connoisseurs who turn the smallest everyday moments into the biggest affairs.

From writer-director and co-producer Aatish Kapadia and producer, showrunner JD Majethia — the creative duo behind India’s most-loved cult-classics, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi — Chumbak brings back the warmth, wit, and razor-sharp observations that have made their storytelling a favorite across generations, while introducing audiences to this vibrant community that functions as an extended family.

This August 28, clear a little space on your couch. The Chumbak family is moving in—and trust us, they’re the kind of neighbors you’ll never want to get rid of.

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