Gattta Kusthi 2 OTT Release Update: Film Set For OTT Release After 27 Days Of Theatrical Release (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Nearly a month after its theatrical release, Tamil film Gatta Kusthi 2 has set its OTT release date. Netflix India has officially announced the streaming date for the sports comedy-drama starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film is a sequel to Gatta Kusthi and continues the narrative of the central couple, played by Vishnu and Aishwarya.

Gatta Kusthi 2: Plot & Storyline

The story centers around Veera (Vishnu Vishal) and Keerthi (Aishwarya Lekshmi). They are a happily married couple with Keerthi as a wrestler. Veera is supportive of Keerthi’s career and promises to stand by it even when she gets pregnant. The sequel takes place years after Keerthi gives birth to their daughter, Mathi Malhar. Veera is now a house husband, while Keerthi is juggling between work and wrestling. However, chaos ensues when Keerthi realises that her daughter is failing her school subjects and is also uninterested in sports. The husband and wife have different opinions about how they want to raise their daughter. One disagreement after another ends up costing Keerthi her wrestling career and causing a crack in their relationship. What happened to them? Why are they heading for a divorce? What does Mathi Malar want?

Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the sports comedy drama is also written by him. He had also directed the first part, which was released in 2022 and available to stream on JioHotstar and Netflix. Apart from Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the film also stars Zara Zyanna, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Karunas, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat, Lizzie Antony, among others. The film has been produced by Ishari K Ganesh, Ishan Saksena, and Vishnu Vishal. The film was released in theatres on July 3 and had a dream run. The sports comedy crossed 40 crore net total in India and is still running in theatres.

Indha thadava, referee veetukku ullaye, avanga kozhandha dhaan 🥰🔥 pic.twitter.com/KkNOMRLGoQ — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) July 29, 2026

Gatta Kusthi 2 will be available on Netflix from July 31 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Gatta Kusthi 2 Trailer:

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