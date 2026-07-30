Spider-Man: Brand New Day China Box Office: Opening Day Update (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day debuted in China on Wednesday and, after recording solid pre-sales in the region, has also posted a solid opening day. The movie has opened with solid numbers at the Chinese box office, recording one of the best openings for Hollywood movies overall. It has also beaten Zootopia 2’s opening-day box-office total in China. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s solid opening day at the China box office

The film has received solid word-of-mouth in China and has recorded spectacular numbers on its opening day. Brand New Day collected an impressive $35 million on Wednesday, opening day at the box office in China across 167k screenings. It includes $4 million from the Tuesday previews. Pre-sales front-loaded the opening day, as is the case for comic book movies, and walk-ups accounted for 52% of opening-day tickets, while 48% were bought during pre-sales.

Records achieved by Brand New Day in China on its opening day gross

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has registered the biggest opening day ever for any comic book movie in China post-COVID, surpassing Venom: The Last Dance’s $9.4 million. It is also the 2nd-biggest opening day for Hollywood post-COVID, beating Zootopia 2‘s $33.9 million, and is only behind F9’s $58.4 million opening day at the Chinese box office.

Tom Holland’s film has also scored the 2nd-biggest opening day ever for a solo comic book movie, only below Spider-Man: Far from Home‘s $35.5 million opening day. It has beaten Venom’s $34.9 million and Aquaman’s $24.6 million opening days.

More about the movie

The film has recorded $4.9 million in pre-sales for Thursday and is playing over 172k screenings. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is tracking to earn between $115 million and $125 million over the 5-day opening weekend, and a $60 million to $70 million three-day weekend could be in the cards at the China box office. It would become the 3rd-biggest full opening and the #4-biggest three-day weekend for Hollywood in China post-COVID.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, and Sadie Sink starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day, was released in China on Wednesday and worldwide on July 31.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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