Gatta Kusthi 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Will It End As the 7th-Highest-Grossing Kollywood film of 2026 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Gatta Kusthi 2 is currently in its fourth week at the box office. The film, which was released on July 3, received positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. The world of myth helped the film achieve box office milestones. Starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, the film recovered its entire budget in 10 days. Now, as the film nears the end of its theatrical run, we take a look at whether it can beat LIK: Love Insurance Kompany starring Pradeep Ranganathan.

Where Does Gatta Kusthi 2 Stand After 27 days At The Box Office?

The Aishwarya Lekshmi-starrer has earned a net total of 41.17 crore at the domestic box office. This is an impressive run for a modest budget film. Worldwide, the film has grossed 55.48 crore. The film is now just 2 crores away from surpassing Love Insurance Company to reach the 7th-highest-grossing spot among Kollywood releases of 2026.

LIK: Love Insurane Kompany, directed by Vignesh Sivan and starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead, ended its domestic run with a net total of 43.07 crore. Gatta Kusthi 2 now needs a minimum 1.91 cores to surpass LIK. While it is difficult for Gatta Kusthi to surpass LIK, it is still not impossible. If the film manages to hold momentum for another week, it can surpass the Vignesh Sivan film.

Top 10 Highest Grossing Kollywood Films of 2026

Karuppu:198 crore Jana Nayagan: 143.4* crore Thaai Kizhavi: 62.46 crore Blast: 53.06 crore Youth: 52.53 crore Parasakthi: 52.46 crore LIK: Love Insurance Kompany: 43.07 crore Gatta Kusthi 2: 41.17* crore Kara: 37.56 crore With Love: 30.72 crore

*Indicates film is still in theatres

Meanwhile, Netflix India has announced the OTT streaming of the Tamil film. South films usually have a 4-week window from theatre to OTT release. Gatta Kusthi 2 will come to OTT on July 31, nearly a month after its theatrical release.

With new releases like Jana Nayagan, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Gatta Kusthi will be left with very few screens and will likely end its theatrical run with a net total of 43 crore max at the domestic box office.

Gatta Kusthi 2 Day-Wise Collection:

Week 1: 22.1 crore

Week 2: 12.83 crore

Week 3: 5.45 crore

Day 22: 0.09 crore

Day 23: 0.19 crore

Day 24: 0.23 crore

Day 25: 0.09 crore

Day 26: 0.08 crore

Day 27: 0.08 crore

Total: 41.17 crore

Advertisement

For more box office stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Batwara 1947 Trailer Impact At Box Office Day 1: Targets Sunny Deol’s 3rd Biggest Opening Of All Time In India



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News