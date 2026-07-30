The Thomas Crown Affair Trailer Review: In Michael B Jordan We Trust! (Photo Credit: YouTube)





After winning praise and accolades, Michael B Jordan is back with a stylish heist thriller, The Thomas Crown Affair. Found the title familiar? It is the third time that the popular heist film will come to life. The first film was made in 1968, starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway. The film was remade in 1999, starring Pierce Brosnan. Now, Michael B Jordan is bringing the film to life with his vision and flair. And this time, he is returning as an Academy Award winner.

Michael B Jordan plays the titular character in the film. He is a millionaire art thief who faces off against a former FBI agent (Adria Arjona). On the other hand, there is a supervillain (Kenneth Branagh) who is threatening to take down the Crown. But the Crown’s true motive is kind of Robin Hood style. He is to return the precious artifacts that were stolen or sold to their rightful creators.

The trailer begins with a suited-up Michael B Jordan walking upright as Thomas Crown into a place that looks like a museum. He walks confidently with his head held up high. The actor’s voiceover says, “I have been taking risks my entire life. But last night, it was different. I felt alive”.

The trailer then cuts to Michael B. Jordan on a racetrack, neck-and-neck with his competition, as one of the cars flips. It seems he had a different profession before entering the art world. Jordan comes dressed to kill. The trailer also shows him engaging in hand-to-hand combat, something the previous two versions did not have.

One of the most exciting factors of the teaser trailer is Michael B Jordan. We have seen his vision as a director in the film Creed 3 and would be excited to see him give his own twist as an actor-director to The Thomas Crown Affair. The shoes are big to fill as it is one of the most popular and loved high heel stores of America.

What’s bad in the teaser trailer? Well, at 1 minute 24 seconds, I am glad there is nothing bad to point out. It gives us the necessary details of Crown, infused with the flair of Jordan, without revealing much detail about the plot. The music, especially, leaves an impact and stays with you long after the visuals end.

The film will be released in theatres on March 5, 2027, and it has been filmed for IMAX screens!

Watch trailer here:

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