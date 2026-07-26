Matchbox The Movie Trailer Review: In A Spy Drama Debunking Kind of Film, John Cena Relives Childhood Dream With Friends (Photo Credit: Apple TV)

After films like Barbie and The LEGO Movie, Mattel is back with a film that is sure to make us nostalgic for our childhood. This time, it is all those who grew up playing with the Matchbox cars. Many of you might have imagined different stories as you played with the tiny car toys. Now, Mattle’s latest film, directed by Extraction’s Sam Hargrave, is inspired by Matchbox cars and a group of friends who spent most of their childhood playing with them. Heading this chaotic group of friends is John Cena as Sean Walker.

Matchbox The Movie Trailer

The first five seconds of the trailer reveal that this is an action-packed film. John Cena plays Sean Walker, an undercover CIA agent. He reunites with his childhood friend, who spent their best years playing with Matchbox cars. The friends, however, are unaware that John Cena does it as a profession, and they find themselves in a predicament when they discover who he really is.

John Cena is seen going out with his friends one night, only for them to get drugged. Before they pass out, he warns them that they will wake up in a totally different place. John Cena’s character is aware of the matter at hand; his friends are not. The rest of the trailer sees John Cena set out on a mission accompanied by his first-time friends, who are hilarious when scared.

Decoding the Trailer of Matchbox The Movie

The first few seconds of the trailer seem like a serious, action-packed film. However, once the friends meet and get kidnapped, it turns into a hilarious situation. They are not being intentionally funny, but this is the kind of humor that comes up as a defense mechanism. In the process, one of his friends uses every spy film trope to understand more about their friend Sean Walker, who has been a mystery to them. Slowly, they realise how their childhood adventures with Matchbox cars have come to life.

John Cena is accused of stealing a nuclear warhead. No surprises here, but he refutes the allegations. And what does he do to clear his name? Simple, Re-steal the bomb to prove his innocence. Sean Walker is not interested in bringing the Matchbox gang along with him. He says that he worked alone, to which some of his friends say, “Not anymore.” The Matchbox Gang rises up to the occasion. The moments lead to some fails, almost blooper-like, that bring in the humor element.

Overall, it promises to be a true fun ride while also addressing the common spy drama tropes and debunking them.

Watch the trailer here:

The film will be released on Apple TV on October 9.

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