Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Review: Peter Parker Has To Focus On Spidey Duties Even As He Battles Loneliness( Photo Credit – YouTube/Instagram )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has unveiled its third and final trailer just days before its highly anticipated theatrical release. The film will be released in India on July 30, a day before its global release. The film stars Tom Holland as the titular character, and it marks his fourth solo outing as the beloved superhero. The much-anticipated film picks up after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the world has forgotten that Peter Parker is Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer

The new trailer reaffirms that Peter Parker is still grappling with the heartbreaking consequences of the spell that erased him from everyone’s memory, leaving him to navigate life completely alone. At the end of the previous film, Dr. Strange casts a spell that causes everyone to forget who Peter Parker is, including his girlfriend MJ and his best friend, Ned. The superhero goes down memory lane, revisiting his fond memories with MJ before accepting his new reality.

The Spiderman: Brand New Day trailer also shows that while Peter Parker is dealing with loneliness, he must fulfill the duties of the friendly neighborhood superhero. We see his encounter with Scorpio and then Huilk going berserk. Amid dangerous situations, Spider-Man keeps his promise to save MJ and also reunites with his best friend.

Decoding The Trailer

The film’s final trailer is high on emotion, as Peter Parker leads a lonely life after the No Way Home incident. We are given a glimpse of Peter’s life, from his college days to his revealing his truth to MJ and Ned. But all of it comes to an end with Dr. Strange’s spell to save the universe and close the multiverse. While the world returned to normalcy, Peter’s life became a blank slate. In the earlier trailer for the film, Dr. Bruce Banner was seen teaching a class, while in this one, we see him as the Hulk. Apart from the regular villains, Spiderman also has to protect himself from Hulk, who is trying to kill him. The makers have yet to reveal the reason for Hulk’s presence in the film.

Another character who has been a mystery is Sadie Sink’s. There are no hints as to what the Stranger Things actress is playing in the movie. Hers has been the best-kept secret, and even spoiler king Tom Holland has managed to keep it under wraps. However, one hears that Sadie plays a crucial role in the film’s climax, and one cannot wait to see how she fits into the narrative.

Watch the final trailer here:

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film is written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, and Justin Kuritzkes. Based on the MARVEL Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, the film has been produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a., Amy Pascal, p.g.a., Avi Arad, and Rachel O’Connor, p.g.a. Executive Producers are Louis D’Esposito and David Cain. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

For more trailer and teaser reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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