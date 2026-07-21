Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Review: Thor Takes Over As The Leader, Shocked To See Old Pal Steve Rogers( Photo Credit – YouTube )

The makers of Avengers: Doomsday have unveiled the trailer of the much-anticipated film. The trailer comes five months ahead of its theatrical release in December. Advance sales for the movie have also begun in phases, and the response has been massive. The trailer has brought immense excitement to fans of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) and X-Men.

Avengers Doomsday Trailer

The Avengers will be returning after the 2019 movie Endgame. Doomsday trailer gives a peek into the next chapter of the MCU. The film will see Robert Downey Jr. return to the MCU, but as Doctor Doom. He will be seen in an epic battle against Earth’s mightiest heroes led by Thor. The trailer sees the reunion of several superheroes. However, the trailer ends with a surprise moment. Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, returned and briefly interacted with Thor. The God of Thunder is surprised and shocked at Steve Rogers’ appearance, but his summoning of Mjolnir clears things up.

The movie serves as the first part of Marvel’s Multiverse Saga finale, setting the stage for Avengers: Secret Wars. Its ambitious scale, unexpected casting and multiversal stakes have generated immense fan excitement worldwide.

Decoding The Trailer

The trailer of Avengers: Doomsday has already set up massive expectations. We see the Avengers and X-Men, the Fantastic Four, arrive in this reunion-style trailer that keeps you hooked. Doctor Doom is described as a very powerful enemy, one that Thor says they have never witnessed before.

The highlight of the trailer has been Steve Rogers’s return as Captain America. We see him on the screen as Thor hopes for a miracle. However, there are theories floating that it might not be the real Steve Rogers.

A theory by Marval Mania on X suggests that Steve Rogers is never long-haired and that the one shown in the trailer is, in fact, Hydra Cap. The theory suspects that Hydra is working with Doom, as in the comic, Hydra Cap ‘lifted’ Mjolnir through deception.

Captain Hydra in 'AVENGERS DOOMSDAY'



-Long-haired Steve Rogers isn't our Steve he's Hydra Cap.



-Hydra could be working with Doom.



-Thor looks genuinely shocked when Steve appears.



In the comics, Hydra Cap even "lifted" Mjolnir through deception.



Short-haired Steve is the… pic.twitter.com/E8ZxUV4ddV — Marvel Mania (@Sksj002) July 20, 2026

The trailer also promises an epic battle between Thor and Doctor Doom, and a glimpse of that was present in the video.

Here’s a list of characters shown in Avengers: Doomsday

Professor X & Magneto

The Fantastic Four

The New Avengers

Ant-Man & Stature

Thor & Steve Rogers

Captain America

Namor

Black Panther

Man-Ape

Cyclops

Gambit

Shang-chi

Loki

Mystique

Sentry

Falcon

Doctor Doom.

Produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo of Russo Brothers. The film is set to release on December 18 across theatres in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Watch the trailer here:

For more trailer and teaser reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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