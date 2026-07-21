Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Reaction: Fans Theorise About Loki’s Presence (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The trailer of Avengers: Doomsday was released on YouTube on Monday night. The trailer has been unveiled 5 months before its grand theatrical release. The video, which is 2 minutes and 26 seconds long, shows the reunions of several heroes who come together to fight Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). There is much excitement around teh film, which will delve into the next chapter of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Fans are flooding social media with reactions and theories based on whatever information is available from teh retailer and their knowledge of the comics. While Steve Rogers’ return has gained the most attention, Loki’s presence has also led to several theories.

Why is Loki In Doomsday?

The trailer of Avengers: Doomsday gives us a glimpse of Loki holding the TVA card inside a house. The house looks too familiar. Fans immediately connect with Steve Rogers’ home. With this, many have also concluded that Loki was the mystery figure at Steve’s home in the teaser of Doomsday.

Why would Loki visit Steve?

The trailer does not exactly explain the connection between the two, but there are interesting fan theories floating around, and much is connected to Loki season 2.

At the end of Loki Season 2, Loki sacrifices his freedom and becomes the guardian of the multiverse, holding together every timeline like a living Yggdrasil (the World Tree). If Doom has threatened to harm the multiverse, Loi would know. And it makes sense for him to go to Steve to seek help in assembling the Avengers and lead them.

Ceux qui n’ont pas vu la série 'LOKI' vont être complètement perdus devant 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY' 😭



Parce que oui, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) est de retour… mais ce n’est pas le Loki mort face à Thanos (Josh Brolin) au début d’'AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR'.



Ce Loki-là est bien mort.… pic.twitter.com/6807bnXb1d — LudoVerse_off | 🧐 Explorateur d'Univers 🪐 (@LudoVerse_off) July 21, 2026

Loki Did Visit Steve, believe the fans

Explaining Loki’s visit to Steve, a fan wrote, “We already theorised this months ago Loki visiting Steve Rogers after he went back in time to live with Peggy and warning him that the TVA was going to prune his illegal timeline. Loki then moved Steve and his family to Earth-828 the Fantastic Four’s universe to protect him. That scene has never been shown on screen. The Endgame Encore post-credits scene could be exactly that moment. Loki in his TVA suit. Steve’s farmhouse. The conversation that started everything, leading into Doomsday.”

We already theorised this months ago Loki visiting Steve Rogers after he went back in time to live with Peggy and warning him that the TVA was going to prune his illegal timeline.



Loki then moved Steve and his family to Earth-828 the Fantastic Four's universe to protect him.… https://t.co/wFYNK6BNGy — Earth 616 (@MarvelExrth616) July 20, 2026

Was It Really Loki Holding The TVA?

Fans are also confused about whether it was Loki’s hand holding the TVA card in the trailer. Some eagle-eyed fans noticed that the hand holding the card appears to wear a wedding ring, leading to speculation that Marvel may have edited two different shots together. Others believe it was Steve holding the card.

The person holding Loki's business card has wedding band, and Loki seems to be on Earth watching them through a window with curtains.



He def delivered his business card to Steve Rogers in his timeline. Now this is either God Loki in disguise or Loki's gone back in time… 👀 https://t.co/Iu4DrP4AAU — Ella the Hiddlestoner (@Laufeyson4eva) July 20, 2026

About RDJ As Doom:

Many have interesting observations about Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom in the trailer. We do not see the actor’s face, but the whole trailer speaks about his invincible powers. Under the comments section of the trailer on YouTube, a fan wrote, “If Doom is a Stark variant, then RDJ is once again a dude playing a dude disguised as another dude!”

Another person wrote, “Dr Doom stopping Stormbreaker with two fingers which killed Thanos is Insane”.

Another person decoded, “They died facing enemies and threats that scared me far less than this one.” Thor literally watched Thanos slaughter half his people, fell into a deep depression, and he’s admitting Doctor Doom scares him MORE. The Avengers are completely cooked.”

Produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo of Russo Brothers. The film is set to release on December 18 across theatres in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

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