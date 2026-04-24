After making his acting debut in the 1970 comedy film Pound, Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. went on to star in several films in the 1980s, followed by Richard Attenborough’s 1992 biographical comedy-drama Chaplin. That film earned him the Best Actor BAFTA Award. But he became a household name globally after he was offered the role of the genius billionaire turned superhero, Tony Stark, in the first MCU film, Iron Man (2008).

The Jon Favreau-directed film was a critically and commercially successful venture. Since then, there was no looking back for him. After Iron Man’s success, he starred in multiple blockbusters and later won an Oscar for his impactful performance in Christopher Nolan’s 2023 film Oppenheimer.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Last Five Films – Budget & Worldwide Earnings

Here are the last five theatrical releases starring Robert Downey Jr. in a leading or significant role (excluding cameos and brief appearances). We have also mentioned their worldwide totals according to Box Office Mojo data, along with their estimated budgets.

1. Oppenheimer (2023)

Budget: $100 million

Worldwide Total: $975.8 million

2. Dolittle (2020)

Budget: $175 million

Worldwide Total: $251.4 million

3. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Budget: $356 million

Worldwide Total: $2.799 billion

4. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Budget: $350 million

Worldwide Total: $2.052 billion

5. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Budget: $250 million

Worldwide Total: $1.155 billion

Earnings-to-Budget Ratios

Oppenheimer (2023): 9.76x Avengers: Endgame (2019): 7.87x Avengers: Infinity War (2018): 5.86x Captain America: Civil War (2016): 4.62x Dolittle (2020): 1.44x

What The Above Numbers Indicate

The above figures and calculations suggest that among Robert Downey Jr.’s last five films, which were released in theaters, Christopher Nolan’s 2023 biographical drama Oppenheimer delivered the highest return relative to its budget (9.76x), followed by Avengers: Endgame (7.87x) and Infinity War (5.86x). Now, it will be interesting to see how his next film, Avengers: Doomsday, performs in terms of earnings-to-budget ratio, as it is reportedly made on a massive budget of around $400 million to $500 million, according to CBR.

Oppenheimer – Trailer

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