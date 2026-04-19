Priyadarshan’s fantasy-horror comedy has gained solid momentum at the Indian box office. Starring Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, and Paresh Rawal, among others, it is all set to dominate the ticket windows again on Sunday. The morning occupancy has witnessed a good jump. Scroll below for the day 3 update!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy

There’s no significant competition apart from Dhurandhar 2, which is also close to saturation. With positive reviews, Tabu co-starrer is all set to rule this weekend. According to Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla registered an occupancy of 21.92% on day 3 during the morning shows. It witnessed a 58% jump in the last 24 hours.

The trends are only upwards, which is a great sign! The occupancy will only get better during the evening and night shows, setting the stage for the best single-day collection since its big release on April 17, 2026.

Check out the day-wise morning occupancy at the Indian box office:

Day 1: 10.02%

Day 2: 13.87% (+38.42%)

Day 3: 21.92% (+58%)

Records 4th highest morning occupancy among Akshay Kumar’s top 10 post-COVID grossers!

With Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar has definitely regained trust among his massive fan base. The fantasy horror-comedy has surpassed Samrat Prithviraj and 5 others to register the 4th-best occupancy among his post-COVID releases. The list also includes a biggie like Housefull 5, which saw admissions of 13.35% of its third day.

Check out the day 3 morning occupancies of Akshay Kumar’s films in the post-COVID era:

OMG 2: 44.69% Sooryavanshi: 35.77% Sky Force: 27.31% Bhooth Bangla: 21.92% Samrat Prithviraj: 19.46% Kesari Chapter 2: 17.38% Bachhchan Pandey: 15.53% Housefull 5: 13.35% Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 8.38% Jolly LLB 3: 8.37%

Another 20 crore+ day loading!

Bhooth Bangla surpassed expectations, adding 21.75 crore on Saturday at the Indian box office. It has sold 32.16K tickets in the last hour. The trends are in favor, and a 20 crore+ Sunday is confirmed!

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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