Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 was expected to take a big hit from Bhooth Bangla, but it has surprised everyone yet again with its historic run. Yes, collections dropped on the fifth Friday, but due to the weekend, they picked up brilliantly on Saturday. Now, on the fifth Sunday, it is likely to go a notch higher and amass a strong number on the board by crossing the 5 crore mark at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 32 advance booking and prediction report!

For almost a month, the Dhurandhar sequel faced no major competition in the Hindi market. On Friday (April 17), Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla arrived in theaters, thus affecting the show count for Ranveer’s biggie. Since Akshay’s film secured over 12,000 shows nationwide, the Dhurandhar sequel took a hit, with the show count dropping to 4,208. Nonetheless, enjoying over 4,000 shows on the fifth Sunday is simply superb.

Dhurandhar 2 grossers 3 crore through day 32 advance booking

As per the advance booking update of day 32, Dhurandhar 2 sold an impressive 1.02 lakh tickets. In terms of collections, it has amassed 3 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through pre-sales of the fifth Sunday. In net collections, it equals 2.55 crore. Such a response, even after spending a month in theaters, is historic.

Day 32 prediction: Set to record the 3rd biggest 5th Sunday of all time!

Going by strong pre-sales and expected good audience turnout through spot bookings, Dhurandhar 2 is likely to score a solid 5.6-5.7 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office on day 32. In the Hindi version alone, it is expected to score 5.4-5.5 crore net, which is really big.

With an expected score of 5.6-5.7 crore on day 32, the Ranveer Singh starrer is all set to register the third-biggest fifth Sunday at the Indian box office. The list is topped by Dhurandhar 2 with a mammoth 13.5 crore net, followed by Pushpa 2‘s 7.6 crore net.

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Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking & Prediction: 3.7 Lakh Tickets Booked, All Set For A Super Sunday Worth 22 Crore+

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