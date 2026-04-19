Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and others, is having a good ride at the Indian box office. On the opening day, the film registered decent numbers, followed by a healthy growth on Saturday. With mostly favorable reactions from audiences, it is now all set for a big Sunday, as the film has earned over 8 crore net through advance bookings alone. Keep reading for a detailed pre-sales and prediction report!

Unlike some of Akshay’s previous films, the latest horror-comedy entertainer has bagged a good show count across the country. For the first Sunday, 12,800 shows have been scheduled, which definitely gives it a scope to score well. It’s not an event film but a regular family entertainer, which is why the makers decided to go with standard ticket pricing to help attract higher footfall. As of now, the average ticket price is 270 rupees.

Bhooth Bangla hits 10 crore gross through day 3 advance booking

Coming to the advance booking update of day 3, Bhooth Bangla sold 3.7 lakh tickets before the first show started. In terms of collections, the film has grossed a solid 10.03 crore (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through pre-sales of the first Sunday. In net collections, it equals 8.5 crore, a jump of 30.76% from day 2’s 6.5 crore.

Day 3 prediction: All set for a super Sunday!

Going by pre-sales of 8.5 crore net and an expected strong turnout of audiences through over-the-counter ticket sales, Bhooth Bangla is heading for a score of 24-25 crore net at the Indian box office on day 3. This would record a super Sunday for the Akshay Kumar starrer, helping it to conclude the opening weekend on a good note.

The Priyadarshan directorial is targeting the first weekend in the 63.65-64.65 crore net range, which will be a good number. After such a weekend, everyone is eager to see how the film performs on its first Monday, day 4, as it will decide how far it might go at the Indian box office.

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