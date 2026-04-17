Amid a decent pre-release buzz, Bhooth Bangla has arrived in theaters, and it seems that it’s a much-needed comeback film for Akshay Kumar. Since it marks the reunion of director Priyadarshan and Akshay after 15 years, movie buffs were excited, and so far, the reception has been favorable. This is good news for Akshay and his fans as the film can give the superstar a big win at the Indian box office after two years. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Akshay Kumar’s last success came in 2023

For those who don’t know, Akshay’s last clean success was OMG 2, released in 2023. Backed by the sequel factor and good word of mouth, the film performed well despite a clash with Gadar 2. Mounted on a reported budget of 75 crore, it earned 150 crore net at the Indian box office, thus securing a hit verdict. However, after OMG 2, no film of Akshay has been successful.

8 back-to-back failures for Khiladi

After OMG 2, Akshay Kumar appeared in Mission Raniganj, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarfira, Khel Khel Mein, Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3. All these films turned out to be box office failures in India. Out of these releases, Sarfira, Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, and Jolly LLB 3 had decent to good word of mouth, but they failed to score big during their theatrical run.

This is one of the longer streaks of failures for any Bollywood superstar in recent times, and now, all hopes are pinned on Akshay’s latest horror-comedy entertainer.

Bhooth Bangla could become a clean success

While there’s no official word on Bhooth Bangla‘s budget, reports suggest it was made for 120 crore. Against this cost, the film needs 120 crore net to enter the safe zone, and anything above it would make it a clean success at the Indian box office. Now, the early estimates suggest an opening day of above 15 crore net (including paid previews), and since word of mouth is favorable, the film has a chance to score above 120 crore net in the long run. So, Akshay Kumar finally gets a chance to deliver a clean success after 8 failures.

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