Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, has wrapped up its first week at the Indian box office. Released amid decent expectations, the film opened well but failed to build momentum afterward. After missing an upward trend in the opening week, it posted ordinary numbers on weekdays, failing to make a noise in the first crucial week. Still, it managed to clock the fifth-biggest opening week for Tollywood in 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

How much did Dacoit earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

On the first Thursday, day 7, the romantic action drama earned 1.4 crore. Compared to day 6’s 1.55 crore, it displayed a drop of just 9.67%, but overall collections remain on the lower side. In total, the film has earned 28.45 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 33.57 crore gross. Such an underwhelming score and below-par trending have sealed the film’s fate as a disappointment.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 6.55 crore

Day 2 – 6.85 crore

Day 3 – 6.4 crore

Day 4 – 2.7 crore

Day 5 – 3 crore

Day 6 – 1.55 crore

Day 7 – 1.4 crore

Total – 28.45 crore

Records the 5th biggest opening week of Tollywood in 2026

With 28.45 crore in the kitty, Dacoit has recorded the fifth-biggest opening week of Tollywood this year. It grabbed the spot below Anaganaga Oka Raju (40.65 crore). The list is topped by The RajaSaab (130.38 crore).

Take a look at the top opening weeks of Tollywood in 2026 (net):

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 179.15 crore (11-day) The RajaSaab – 130.38 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 66.97 crore (9-day) Anaganaga Oka Raju – 40.65 crore (8-day) Dacoit – 28.45 crore

More about the film

Dacoit is directed by Shaneil Deo and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang under the banner of Annapurna Studios, SS Creations, and Suniel Narang Production. It also stars Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, and Atul Kulkarni in key roles. The film was released in theaters on April 10.

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