Mrunal Thakur has come a long way and has already established herself as one of the exciting actresses. Apart from her beauty, the actress has also impressed everyone with her acting chops, and up next, she’ll be seen in Dacoit. It’s an important film for Mrunal, who has suffered back-to-back box office failures, and it’ll be interesting to see how her next biggie performs. Keep reading for a detailed report!

No success for Mrunal Thakur after Sita Ramam

For those who don’t know, Mrunal’s last successful film was Sita Ramam. Made on a reported budget of 30 crore, it raked in 65.49 crore net at the Indian box office, thus emerging as a super hit. After Sita Ramam, all her movies turned out to be disappointments. Gumraah was reportedly made on a budget of 40 crore and earned only 7.74 crore net.

Aankh Micholi earned only 2 crore net against a budget of 15 crore. It was followed by Hi Nanna, which was made on a budget of 65 crore and earned 49.22 crore net. Even The Family Star turned out to be a failure, scoring 22.01 crore net against a budget of 60 crore. Mrunal Thakur’s Son Of Sardaar 2 was expected to do well, but earned only 47.15 crore net against a reported budget of 130 crore. Her last release, Do Deewane Seher Mein, also turned out to be a disappointment, earning only 7.98 crore net against a budget of 25 crore.

Can Dacoit break Mrunal Thakur’s streak of failures?

As we can see, after Sita Ramam, Mrunal Thakur has delivered six back-to-back failures at the Indian box office. Now, all eyes are set on how Dacoit performs. Reportedly, Dacoit was made on a budget of 70 crore, and against this cost, it must earn 70 crore net to enter the safe zone. While the target looks tough to achieve, if word of mouth turns out to be good, the film can score well.

Post Anaganaga Oka Raju, there had been no big successes for Tollywood. So Dacoit has a chance to fill that space if it offers good content to the audience.

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