Aadu 3 recently wrapped up its third weekend at the worldwide box office. While collections have slowed down a bit, there’s nothing to worry about as the film has already emerged as a massive success. Also, it had a chance to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Mollywood films of all time, but it seems the film will miss the mark by just falling short. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 18!

How much did Aadu 3 earn at the worldwide box office in 18 days?

In India, the Mollywood fantasy comedy entertainer displayed good growth on the third Sunday, day 18, earning 1.13 crore. Overall, it has earned 49.58 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 58.5 crore gross. Overseas, it has scored 61 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 119.5 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 49.58 crore

India gross – 58.5 crore

Overseas gross – 61 crore

Worldwide gross – 119.5 crore

Unlikely to enter Mollywood’s top 10 grossers of all time

To enter the 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time, Aadu 3 must surpass Premalu (132.79 crore), and to surpass Premalu, it must earn 13.3 crore more. While the target of 13.3 crore seems easy, it’s out of reach given the film’s slow pace.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers globally (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Thudarum – 237.76 crore 2018 – 181 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore Pulimurugan – 140 crore Premalu – 132.79 crore

More about the film

Aadu 3 is written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. It was produced by Venu Kunnappilly under the banner of Kavya Film Company and Friday Film House. It also stars Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 20 crore.

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