The absolute king of the Malayalam box office is back to rule and shake the record book. Drishyam 3 has bombarded the ticket windows and the box office on the opening day itself. In fact, as per the early trends, the film might have opened better overseas than in India! Mohanlal’s return as Georgekutty was expected to set the box office on fire, and it has done the same!

Despite mixed reviews panning the sluggish first half, the sheer curiosity to witness another installment of India’s biggest thriller franchise has translated into big opening numbers. As per the early trends, the film has breached the 40 crore mark worldwide on its very first day, pulling off the biggest global opening for a Malayalam film in 2026!

Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 1 Estimates

On the opening day, Thursday, May 21, Drishyam 3 has managed to earn in the range of 15 – 16 crore net collection in India! Overseas, the film hit a huge 25 crore, taking the total worldwide gross opening in the range of 43 – 45 crore! In India, the film registered an occupancy of 51.3% across 5506 shows!

6th Highest Grossing Malayalam Film Already

Mohanlal has already delivered the sixth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026 globally! It has surpassed the lifetime collection of Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam’s 40.63 crore and is targeting Athiradi next! By the end of the first weekend, the thriller film will be the 2nd-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2026 globally (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Vaazha 2: 238.46 crore Aadu 3: 121.31 crore Patriot: 80.51 crore Athiradi: 54.69 crore Drishyam: 43 – 45 crore* (only day 1 numbers) Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam: 40.63 crore Chatha Pacha: 33.47 crore Prakambanam: 20.86 crore Pallichattambi: 14.49 crore Ashakal Aayiram: 12.71 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 20: 100 Crore Club Loading, Inches Away From Riteish Deshmukh’s 6th Highest-Grosser!

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