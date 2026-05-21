Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sachin Khedekar, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Raja Shivaji gang are gearing up for entry into the 100 crore club. The countdown has officially begun, and Marathi cinema will finally score its first-ever century. Scroll below for the day 20 box office report!

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 20

According to the estimates, Raja Shivaji garnered 1.25 crore on day 20. It is maintaining a stable hold, staying on similar lines as the third Monday. There’s massive competition in the Hindi belt, which is impacting the footfalls, so Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial will now rely on the Marathi belt to achieve new records.

The total earnings in India stand at 96.95 crore net after 20 days. Raja Shivaji is made on a budget of 75 crore. It has registered profits of 29.26%, emerging as a box office success. The historical action drama has gained the plus verdict in India.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below (India net collection):

Week 1: 57.7 crore

Week 2: 27 crore

Day 15: 1.7 crore

Day 16: 2.9 crore

Day 17: 3.8 crore

Day 18: 1.25 crore

Day 19: 1.35 crore

Day 20: 1.25 crore

Total: 96.95 crore

Set to beat Ek Villain!

Raja Shivaji now aims to emerge as Riteish Deshmukh’s 6th highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office. It needs 8.55 crore more in the kitty to beat Ek Villain and steal the spot. The fourth weekend is around the corner, which will help it get closer to the target.

Check out Riteish Deshmukh’s highest-grossing films in India (net collection):

Housefull 4: 206 crore Housefull 5: 198.41 crore Total Dhamaal: 154.3 crore Housefull 3: 107.7 crore Housefull 2: 114 crore Ek Villain: 105.5 crore Raja Shivaji: 96.95 crore (20 days) Housefull: 74.4 crore Humshakals: 63.72 crore Ved: 61.20 crore

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 20 Summary

Budget: 75 crore

India net: 96.95 crore

ROI: 21.95 crore

ROI%: 29.26%

India gross: 114.40 crore

Overseas gross: 4.90 crore

Worldwide gross: 119.30 crore

Verdict: Plus

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Must Read: Raja Shivaji Worldwide Box Office Day 19: Set To Beat Housefull & Become Riteish Deshmukh’s 8th Highest-Grossing Film Ever!

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