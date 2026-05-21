The 1987 live-action movie Masters of the Universe was supposed to be a huge fantasy hit. The movie starred Dolph Lundgren as He-Man and Frank Langella as Skeletor. Since the toy series was very popular in the 1980s, many people expected the movie to be a big success. But the film did very poorly in theaters and cost Cannon Films a lot of money.

Despite a reported $22 million budget, the movie grossed just $17.34 million domestically , as per Box Office Mojo, ending plans for future sequels. Here are the five biggest reasons why the movie failed at the box office.

1. Major Changes From The Cartoon Original

One big complaint from fans was that the movie was very different from the original He-Man cartoon. Instead of showing the magical world of Eternia, most of the story happened on Earth in a normal American town.

Fans wanted exciting fantasy adventures, magical creatures, and big battles. Instead, the movie showed more sci-fi machines, comedy, and scenes on Earth. This pushed the original He-Man story into the background. Because of this, many loyal fans of the cartoon were disappointed.

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2. Mattel’s Family-Friendly Rules Weakened He-Man’s Action Scenes

Mattel reportedly wanted the movie to remain family-friendly to protect the He-Man brand. Because of this, the filmmakers were told that He-Man could not violently kill enemies on screen.

To solve the problem, Skeletor’s soldiers were turned into robotic fighters instead of real humans. This helped avoid showing blood and violence, but it also made the action scenes less exciting. Fans wanted cool sword fights and fantasy battles, but the movie mostly used lasers and sci-fi gun fights instead.

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3. Marketing Campaign Confused Audiences

The movie’s trailers and posters made it look like a dark and serious fantasy adventure, similar to Star Wars or Conan the Barbarian. Artist Drew Struzan created dramatic posters that made the movie feel exciting and action-packed.

But the actual movie had silly comedy, strange side characters, and a more family-friendly tone. Many viewers were disappointed because they expected a darker fantasy-adventure.

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4. Negative Reviews & Poor Word-of-Mouth

Masters of the Universe was heavily criticized after its 1987 release. Reviewers complained about weak storytelling, cheap visual effects, and major changes from the cartoon series. The film received a 21% critics rating and 41% from the audience on Rotten Tomatoes.

The negative reviews quickly spread through word-of-mouth. Since fantasy movies depended heavily on audience buzz during the 1980s, the poor reception caused ticket sales to drop rapidly after the opening weekend.

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5. Cannon Films’ Financial Problems

By the time production started, Cannon Films was already struggling financially after overspending on several projects. Budget cuts heavily affected the movie during filming.

Popular He-Man characters like Battle Cat and Orko were removed because the studio could not afford the special effects. Some major scenes were also filmed on incomplete sets with dark lighting used to hide missing production design.

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Although Masters of the Universe failed during its original release, the film later developed a cult following among fantasy fans. With a new live-action He-Man movie now in development, Hollywood once again hopes to finally bring Eternia to life successfully on the big screen.

Masters of the Universe (1987) Trailer

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