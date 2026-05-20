Hollywood actor Tom Cruise’s filmography features a unique blend of critically acclaimed films, such as A Few Good Men and Magnolia, as well as blockbuster hits, such as Mission: Impossible and War of the Worlds. But Tony Scott’s aerial action drama, Top Gun, will always be special because the iconic 1986 film propelled him into global superstardom. Made on an estimated $15 million budget, it is still one of the most profitable films starring Tom Cruise in terms of earnings-to-budget performance.

As many fans may already know, Top Gun was re-released in theaters last week on May 13 alongside its 2022 sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. During their 40th anniversary re-release, both films have together earned $5.4 million in North America and $6.8 million from international markets so far, taking their 2026 re-release worldwide total to $12.2 million, according to Box Office Mojo data.

In the process, the original 1986 classic has overtaken the global earnings of The Karate Kid (2010), Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992), Minority Report (2002), etc. And now, Top Gun is closing in on the worldwide total of the 1999 spy actioner The World Is Not Enough, which was Pierce Brosnan’s third outing as the iconic agent James Bond. Keep scrolling to find out how much Top Gun needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

Top Gun (1986) vs. The World Is Not Enough – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Top Gun (1986) – Box Office Summary

North America: $183 million

International: $177 million

Worldwide: $360 million

The World Is Not Enough – Box Office Summary

North America: $126.9 million

International: $234.9 million

Worldwide: $361.8 million

Based on the figures above, it is clear that Top Gun needs to earn at least $1.8 million more to surpass The World Is Not Enough’s worldwide earnings. Since the Top Gun films were re-released for just one week, closing this gap for the 1986 film appears unlikely, as there is only one day left in the 2026 re-release period. However, the final verdict will only become clear in the coming days.

What’s Top Gun All About?

Top Gun features Tom Cruise as Maverick, a talented yet reckless Navy pilot who gets a golden chance to train at the elite Top Gun school for the best fighter pilots. When the tragic death of his best friend shakes him to the core, Maverick must find a way to overcome his grief and prove his mettle in a high-stakes aerial combat mission.

Top Gun Trailer

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