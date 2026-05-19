Steven Spielberg is widely regarded as one of the most influential and accomplished directors of all time. The Oscar-winning director has delivered several iconic films, including the Indiana Jones movies, Saving Private Ryan, Jurassic Park, and Schindler’s List, to more recent films such as West Side Story and The Fabelmans. And now, the legendary filmmaker is gearing up for his next project starring Emily Blunt in the lead. We’re talking about his latest directorial effort, Disclosure Day, which is slated to hit U.S. theaters on June 12, 2026.

Steven Spielberg’s Extraterritorial-Based Films

During his illustrious directorial career, Steven Spielberg has also tried his hand at films about aliens and extraterrestrial beings. So far, he has directed three films in this sub-genre—Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977), War of the Worlds (2005), and the iconic sci-fi film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), which is his second-highest-grossing film of all time, behind just Jurassic Park.

While Close Encounters of the Third Kind grossed $116.4 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial earned a massive $797.3 million, according to Box Office Mojo, and War of the Worlds, starring Tom Cruise, collected $603.9 million, according to Box Office Mojo at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

What Disclosure Day Needs To Take Steven Spielberg’s Extraterrestrial Films Past $2 Billion?

The figures above show that the combined worldwide grosses of the three extraterritorial-centric films directed by Steven Spielberg total $1.518 billion. This means Disclosure Day would need to earn at least $482 million worldwide to take his extraterrestrial-centric films past the $2 billion milestone at the global box office.

Whether Disclosure Day can surpass this figure and achieve this target would depend on a strong domestic opening, solid support from international markets, positive word of mouth, and consistent weekday and weekend holds, at least during the first month of its release. That said, the final verdict will become clear only after its theatrical release on June 12.

What Is Disclosure Day All About?

While the story is largely under wraps, the film reportedly follows a small-town meteorologist (played by Emily Blunt) whose ordinary life is turned upside down after clear evidence of extraterrestrial life is discovered. As panic and uncertainty spread, humanity is forced to confront the unsettling truth that it is not alone. The film also features Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo.

Disclosure Day – Official Trailer

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