Athiradi, starring Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph, had a good 4-day extended opening weekend, and all eyes were set on how it fared on the first Monday. Compared to opening day, it dropped much more than expected, but overall collections remained favorable, thanks to the film’s controlled budget. Now, it needs less than 7 crore more to enter the safe zone at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

How much did Athiradi earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Malayalam action-comedy entertainer received mixed reviews from critics, but it still did well during the extended opening weekend, with 21.02 crore coming in. On the first Monday, day 4, it scored 2.25 crore. Compared to day 1’s 5.55 crore, it saw a 59.45% drop, which is more than expected. To clear the Monday test, a drop of less than 50% was needed, but the film saw a much bigger dip. To an extent, it suffered due to a fantastic run of Suriya’s Karuppu in Kerala.

Overall, Athiradi has earned an estimated 23.27 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 27.45 crore gross. It has two more days to make the most of its run, as on Thursday (May 21), Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 will secure the maximum number of screens available in Kerala.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Paid previews – 52 lakh

Day 1 – 5.55 crore

Day 2 – 4.25 crore

Day 3 – 5.1 crore

Day 4 – 5.6 crore

Day 5 – 2.25 crore

Total – 23.27 crore

Soon to enter the safe zone

Athiradi was reportedly made on a budget of 30 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 23.27 crore net. So, in 5 days, it has recovered 77.56% of the budget and needs 6.73 crore more to make a full recovery. Despite the release of Drishyam 3, it’ll comfortably recoup its entire budget, making it a clean success at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 30 crore

India net collection – 23.27 crore

Recovery – 77.57%

Deficit – 6.73 crore

Deficit% – 22.43%

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