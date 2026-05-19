Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla is now chasing the 200 crore club at the Indian box office. But before that, it has achieved another milestone. Priyadarshan’s directorial has surpassed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to become the 4th highest-grossing horror-comedy of all time. Scroll below for the day 32 update!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 32

According to estimates, Bhooth Bangla collected 70 lakh on day 32. It remained on similar lines as 75 lakh accumulated last Friday. There’s been a reduction in screen count due to the arrival of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, alongside other competitors like Dhurandhar 2, Krishnavataram Part 1, and Raja Shivaji, among others.

The total earnings in India have reached 186.01 crore net. Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav co-starrer is a box office success. Made against a budget of 120 crore, it has garnered returns of 66.01 crore in 32 days. It is now to be seen whether the horror-comedy can enter the 200 crore club and become Akshay Kumar’s first film in the post-COVID era to hit a double century.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 95.68 crore

Week 2 – 48.23 crore

Week 3 – 23.1 crore

Week 4 – 14.2 crore

Day 29 – 75 lakh

Day 30 – 1.40 crore

Day 31 – 1.90 crore

Day 32 – 70 lakh

Total – 186.01 crore

Beats Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhooth Bangla has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which earned 185.57 crore. It is now the 4th highest-grossing horror-comedy in Indian cinema. The next target would be to beat Golmaal Again and enter the top 3, which would be a challenging feat.

Take a look at the highest-grossing horror-comedy films of all time in Indian cinema (net collection):

Stree 2 – 627.5 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 281.56 crore Golmaal Again – 205.72 crore Bhooth Bangla – 186.01 crore (32 days) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 185.57 crore Thamma – 157.05 crore The Raja Saab – 146.04 crore Stree – 129.67 crore Munjya – 108 crore Sarvam Maya – 76.84 crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 32 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 186.01 crore

ROI: 66.01 crore

ROI%: 55%

India gross: 219.49 crore

Verdict: Plus

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