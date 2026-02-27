Golmaal is one of the most beloved comedy franchises in Bollywood, and it is back in the headlines for its fifth installment. This week, Golmaal 5 went on the floors as the first scheduled kicked off in Mumbai. Even though the last two Rohit Shetty movies, Cirkus and Singham Again, tanked at the Indian box office, the fifth installment of Golmaal is one such bet unlikely to go wrong. But can it maintain the franchise’s interesting opening-day trend by beating Golmaal Again? Let’s discuss it below!

Usually, with the brand of an established franchise coming into play, the latest installment exceeds the opening day collection of the previous installment. The same trend was seen throughout the years in Bollywood. However, lately the trend has been disrupted, with many franchises witnessing a decline in day 1 collections. Films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Mastiii 4, De De Pyaar De 2, Jolly LLB 3, and Son Of Sardaar 2 opened less than their previous installments.

Can Golmaal 5 maintain the franchise’s interesting opening-day trend?

Coming to the Golmaal franchise, the graph had always been upward. For those who don’t know, Golmaal opened at 2.32 crore net at the Indian box office, followed by Golmaal Returns, which scored 5.89 crore net on day 1. Golmaal 3 minted 8.36 crore net on the opening day, while Golmaal Again opened at a solid 30.14 crore net.

As we can see, collections on day 1 have continued to rise with each film. To keep this trend intact, the upcoming Golmaal 5 must overtake the start of Golmaal Again. Considering the genuine hype, the film is expected to clock a solid start whenever it arrives in theaters, and surpassing Golmaal Again‘s 30.14 crore net doesn’t seem to be a tough task.

Take a look at the day 1 collection of the Golmaal films at the Indian box office:

Golmaal – 2.32 crore

Golmaal Returns – 5.89 crore

Golmaal 3 – 8.36 crore

Golmaal Again – 30.14 crore

More about the film

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal 5 will see Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, and Shreyas Talpade reprising their roles. It will also feature Sharman Joshi and Priyamani in key roles. It is likely to release in 2026.

