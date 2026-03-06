Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead role, has emerged as a solid success at the Indian box office in a span of just one week. Released amid decent expectations, the film has performed really well in the opening week and has comfortably crossed the 23 crore mark. All thanks to its controlled cost, the film has secured a super hit verdict like a cakewalk, becoming the third Kollywood film of 2026 to achieve the feat. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

How much did Thaai Kizhavi earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

The Tamil comedy drama maintained a good pace on weekdays, and on the first Thursday, day 7, it earned 1.7 crore. Compared to day 6’s 2.2 crore, it saw a 22.72% drop. Overall, it has earned 23.25 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 27.43 crore gross. Considering the momentum, the film will comfortably reach the 30 crore net milestone, thus earning over three times its cost.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 2.65 crore

Day 2 – 5 crore

Day 3 – 6.15 crore

Day 4 – 2.85 crore

Day 5 – 2.7 crore

Day 6 – 2.2 crore

Day 7 – 1.7 crore

Total – 23.25 crore

Becomes a super hit at the Indian box office!

Thaai Kizhavi was reportedly made at a budget of 9 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 23.25 crore net, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 14.25 crore. Calculated further, it equals 158.33% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 9 crore

India net collection – 23.25 crore

ROI – 14.25 crore

ROI% – 158.33%

Verdict – Super Hit

By securing a super hit verdict, Thaai Kizhavi has become the third Tamil film of the year to achieve the feat after Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil and With Love.

More about the film

Thaai Kizhavi is written and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan. It is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Sivakarthikeyan under the banner of Passion Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The film also stars Raichal Rabecca, Athadi Kumaran, Singampuli, Aruldoss, and Munishkanth in key roles. It released in theaters on February 27.

