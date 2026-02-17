Sivakarthikeyan is back on the big screen with a promising project, SEYON. The upcoming movie’s teaser was released on February 17 to celebrate the 40th birthday of its veteran star. Produced by Kamal Haasan, SEYON promises to be a riveting story that holds the framework of an action thriller.

SEYON Trailer Release

SEYON’s trailer might remind fans of Kantara. The Sivakarthikeyan starrer also features a god who takes on the body of a disciple to dish out justice in the mortal world.

The teaser starts with a scene at a police station in Madurai where a group of people has assembled. The group complains that they were badly beaten by a guy for their transgressions during the Maasi Kalari festival. As they recount what happened, Sivakarthikeyan’s character enters the police station, and an elderly lady announces, “The OG is back.”

The police inspector soon joins his hands to greet Sivakarthikeyan’s character, who is being possessed by Lord Virumandi. But the assembled crowd still proceeds to attack the possessed man and gets beaten up badly in return. All this happens with the festival music playing in the background.

We see Sivakarthikeyan in a fierce new look, wielding the strength of Lord Virumandi.

SEYON Cast & Crew

Raaj Kamal Films International and Turmeric Media will bring SEYON to theaters later this year. Starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, the power-packed and dynamic film is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan.

Positioned as a grand commercial entertainer, SEYON is set to be the biggest family spectacle of 2026, blending rooted emotions, mass appeal, and wholesome entertainment for audiences across generations. Produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, the film combines powerful storytelling with a compelling cinematic vision.

Acclaimed composer Santhosh Narayanan is in charge of the film’s music. With his distinctive musical style and chart-defining soundtracks, expectations are soaring high for what promises to be a powerful and memorable album.

Further updates on the cast, crew, and release plans will be announced soon.

