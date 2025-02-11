Superstar Kamal Haasan is one of the most celebrated actors in the South Indian film industry. However, he also unleashed his phenomenal talent in Hindi cinema with movies like Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Sadma, Saagar, and Chachi 420. But he soon decided to leave Bollywood for good and mainly focused on doing movies in the South. In an old 2017 interview, the actor had some shocking revelations as to why he took this decision.

In the interaction with India Today, Kamal Haasan cited one of the reasons for his leaving Bollywood was because of his differing work ethic and culture from theirs. The Vikram actor called himself the ‘poorer cousin’ of Hindi cinema. He recalled how, in Bollywood, people can make one film in two and a half years or make six movies at a time. He called this extremely defeating, both morally and technically. This inevitably did not strike a chord with him.

Apart from this, Kamal Haasan shockingly revealed that there were also too many underworld connections from Bollywood, which he wanted to escape. Along with this, he also gave black money as another reason. The Vishwaroopam 2 actor said that he did not want to stay in Bollywood for too long to either oppose or succumb to the ‘threats.’ He furthermore revealed that he was one of the actors who stood his ground firmly against black money.

When asked whether it is possible for an actor to thrive without falling prey to corruption, he gave his own example to the same. Kamal Haasan considered himself quite ‘happy’ while staying away from black money and all the dark aspects of the showbiz. Meanwhile, on the work front, the megastar will be seen in the Tamil gangster action drama, Thug Life opposite Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan.

