After experiencing a career slump, actor Silambarasan TR, popularly known as Simbu to his fans, is making a strong comeback. His upcoming film, Thug Life, is generating significant buzz, mainly because it stars Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The project is being touted as one of Silambarasan’s most promising ventures in recent years.

Yesterday, on Silambarasan’s birthday, Kamal Haasan personally reached out to extend his wishes. During the conversation, Kamal reportedly praised Silambarasan’s impressive performance in Thug Life after reviewing footage from the film, as reported by Pinkvilla.

Another film was officially announced on his birthday, and a poster was released. This marks Silambarasan TR’s 51st project, which Ashwath Marimuthu will direct. Currently titled STR 51, the poster prominently features the phrase “God of Love,” sparking speculation about whether the film will explore themes of romance or delve into the realm of fiction. For now, further details remain under wraps, and audiences must wait for an official confirmation regarding the genre and storyline.

Coming back to Thug Life, the film has been generating significant buzz ever since its announcement. It was directed by Mani Ratnam and co-written by the director and the lead actor.

The film features Kamal Haasan in the lead role, supported by a stellar cast including Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Joju George, Nassar, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ali Fazal, and Rohit Saraf. With music composed by A.R. Rahman, cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran, and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad, the film is a collaborative effort from some of the industry’s finest talents. Thug Life is produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananth under Madras Talkies, Raajkamal Films International, and Red Giant Movies.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Did Jr NTR Reject These Blockbuster Films? Here’s The List Of Superhits He Passed On!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News