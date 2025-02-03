Junior NTR is one of the most talented actors in Tollywood. Known for his powerful performances and energetic screen presence, he has delivered many blockbuster films. However, like many top actors, he has rejected several movies that later became massive hits. Here are some of the successful films that he turned down.

Arya

Director Sukumar initially approached Junior NTR for the lead role in Arya. However, he rejected the offer, and the role was assigned to Allu Arjun. The film became a sensational hit, establishing Allu Arjun as a top star in Tollywood.

Bhadra

Bhadra, directed by Boyapati Srinu, was first offered to Junior NTR. Due to scheduling conflicts, he declined the project. Ravi Teja later played the lead role, and the film became a blockbuster.

Athanokkade

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Athanokkade was another movie that Junior NTR was offered. But he chose not to take it up. The film became a major hit and was crucial in establishing Kalyan Ram’s career.

Kick

The action-packed film Kick, starring Ravi Teja, was initially offered to Junior NTR. He turned down the project, and Ravi Teja took on the role. The movie was a super hit and was remade in multiple languages, including Bollywood.

Oopiri

Vamshi Paidipally narrated Oopiri’s script to Junior NTR. However, he declined the offer as he was unsure about performing emotional scenes where he had to hold Nagarjuna’s legs. The film later became a commercial and critical success with Karthi in the role.

Dil

The romantic drama Dil, starring Nithiin, was first offered to Junior NTR. He rejected the film, and Nithiin took on the role. The movie was a turning point in Nithiin’s career and became a blockbuster.

Srimanthudu

Srimanthudu, starring Mahesh Babu, was another film for which Junior NTR was considered. But he chose to pass on the project. The film became a huge success and inspired several real-life social initiatives.

Raja The Great

The action-comedy Raja The Great, featuring Ravi Teja, was initially offered to Junior NTR. For unknown reasons, he declined the film, and Ravi Teja played the lead role. The movie turned out to be a commercial hit.

