Director Sukumar has had a wonderful end to 2024 with Pushpa 2. He has previously worked in films like Arya, Jagadam, and Nannaku Prematho. His recent film with Allu Arjun has shattered numerous box office records, grossing more than ₹1800 Core and surpassing Bahubali 2 as the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time. However, Sukumar’s 2025 has not begun on a higher note.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Income Tax Department conducted raids on the residence and office of renowned filmmakers. The operation unfolded early on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, in Hyderabad, with officials scrutinizing Sukumar’s financial records for potential discrepancies. Reportedly, Sukumar was intercepted at the Hyderabad airport and escorted to his residence by IT officials as the raid commenced.

After Dil Raju, IT raids the house and office of Sukumar

As per reports from Sakshi Post, the Income Tax department has raided the residence and office of Sukumar on January 22. The raid on Sukumar’s house and office has sent shockwaves through the Telugu film fraternity. Sukumar, widely celebrated for his blockbuster Pushpa franchise, was en route to an undisclosed destination from Hyderabad Airport when IT officials escorted him back home. The raids reportedly lasted several hours, as officials examined financial documents and transactions linked to Sukumar’s production ventures.

This action appears to be part of a broader probe into alleged financial discrepancies within the regional cinema industry. Earlier, on January 21, the department had raided the properties of Game Changer’s producer Dil Raju. Dil Raju, known for financing multiple hit films across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema, is also under investigation for potential tax evasion. Officials have not yet released any formal statements regarding their findings on either Dil Raju or Sukumar.

Sukumar, who has yet to release an official statement, remains under scrutiny as authorities dig deeper into his financial records. Meanwhile, Sukumar’s Pushpa 2 – The Rule recently got a reloaded release on January 17, 2025, with 20 additional minutes of content. On the other hand, Dil Raju’s Game Changer released earlier this year, but failed to impress at the box office.

