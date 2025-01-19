Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has experienced a rebirth of sorts at the box office, with the film standing at a total of 1258.70 crore. With the release of the reloaded version that includes 20 extended minutes of the film, audiences are heading back to the theaters.

Budget & Profit

Mounted on a budget of 500 crore, the film has earned a profit of 758.70 crore, churning out 151.74% return on investment. In fact, Pushpa 2 is the second most profitable Telugu film of 2024 at the box office, after HanuMan’s 235%.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 45

Pushpa 2, on the 45th day, the seventh Saturday, January 18, earned 1.10 crore, at the box office, which was a jump of 15.7% at the box office from the previous day, that brought only 95 lakhs.

Allu Arjun VS Yash

The 45th-day collection of Allu Arjun’s film earned 155.8% higher than Yash’s KGF 2, which earned 45 lakh at the box office. However, Allu Arjun‘s film could not earn more than Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s films.

Pushpa 2 VS Stree 2 VS Kalki 2898 AD

Pushpa 2 earned 1.10 crore at the box office but could not surpass Stree 2’s 2.10 crore on the 45th day and Kalki 2898 AD‘s 1.14 crore. In fact, Stree 2’s 2.10 crore might be one of the highest day 45 collections for an Indian film at the box office.

Allu Arjun has delivered the highest-grossing Indian film at the box office, but it is far from being the most profitable Indian and Telugu film of 2024, which happens to be Stree 2 and HanuMan.

