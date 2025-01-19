Venkatesh’s latest Telugu release, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, has been performing exceedingly well at the box office, and in five days, the total collection of the light-hearted family drama stands at 93.75 crore*, and the film is racing towards the 100-crore mark soon.

Budget & Recovery

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, the film has been mounted on a budget of reported 50 crore at the box office, and with an estimated 93.75 crore* the film has registered profits over 43.75 crore*, delivering 87.5% return on investment.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam Box Office Collection Day 5

On the 5th day, Saturday, January 18, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, earned a massive 17.25 crore at the box office, which was a gradual jump from the previous day, Friday, which brought 16 crore to the box office.

Most Profitable Telugu Films Of 2024

With 87.5% profit, Venkatesh‘s film has surpassed the profits registered by the most profitable Telugu films of 2024, which include biggies like Lucky Baskhar and a small-budget film like Aay. In fact, Venkatesh has surpassed the profit of every single profitable Telugu film of 2024 except three.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is now behind the profits of only 3 Telugu films of 2024 – HanuMan, Pushpa 2, and Tillu Square. While HanuMan is the most profitable Telugu film of 2024, with a profit of 235%, Pushpa 2 is still running, and its current profit in 45 days is almost 151%*. Tillu Square made profits of 109.75% at the box office!

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office in five days.

Day 1: 23 crore

Day 2: 20 crore

Day 3: 17.5 crore

Day 4: 16 crore

Day 5: 17.25 crore*

Total: 93.75 crore*

*denotes an estimated collection

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

