Madha Gaja Raja was released in theatres on January 12, 2025, coinciding with Pongal. It left behind its competitor Arun Vijay’s Vanangaan within the first few days, with a colossal gap. The winning streak continues as Sundar C’s directorial has shown a decent jump on its second Saturday.

Shows an upward trend!

As per Sacnilk, Vishal starrer concluded its first week on a good note as it earned 4.15 crores on day 7. It witnessed a slight growth of 10% compared to 3.75 crores earned on Friday. The Pongal festivities are now over, but the momentum has been good so far. The first week total now lands at 33.10 crores.

Take a look at the first-week breakdown below:

Day 1- 3 crores

Day 2- 3 crores

Day 3- 6.20 crores

Day 4- 6.80 crores

Day 5- 6.20 crores

Day 6- 3.75 crores

Day 7: 4.15 crores

Total: 33.10 crores

Officially, it’s a hit!

As per Koimoi’s parameter, Madha Gaja Raja is officially a hit! It is made on an estimated budget of 15 crores and has recovered its total budget in the span of only a week.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

With returns of 18.10 crores already in the kitty, Vishal starrer has raked in profits of 120.6% in seven days.

In order to achieve the super-hit verdict, Madha Gaja Raja will have to double its investment by an additional 50%. It is to be seen whether the Tamil action comedy will achieve that milestone.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

