Kangana Ranaut has put her heart and soul into her first full-fledged directorial, Emergency. She stars as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, in the historical biographical film. It’s performing well at the box office so far. Scroll below for the latest update on day 2.

Witnesses a good jump on Saturday!

After facing multiple roadblocks, Emergency was finally released in theatres on January 17, 2025. The early reviews remain mixed. After making a decent opening of 2.35 crores*, the biographical drama scored a jump of 49% as 3.50 crores* more were added to the kitty on day 2.

There’s a lot of competition at the Hindi box office. Pushpa 2 continues its unreal run in the seventh weekend. There is also Sonu Sood’s Fateh, Aaman Devgn & Rasha Thadani’s Azaad. Despite that, Emergency has maintained a good hold over its first weekend so far.

The two-day total of Kangana Ranaut’s film comes to 5.85 crores*.

Emergency vs Kangana Ranaut’s last 3 releases (2-day total)

It’s been a tough few years for Kangana, who has delivered hits like Tanu Weds Manu and Queen in the past. Her latest release is showing good signs as it is performing better than her last three releases at the box office.

Here’s a two-day comparison of Kangana’s last 3 Hindi releases:

Tejas: 2.50 crores

Dhaakad: 1.40 crores

Thalaivii: 0.67 crores

At this stage, Emergency is almost 134% higher than Kangana Ranaut’s last Hindi theatrical release, Tejas. Another jump is expected at the box office today. After that, the real test will begin with the initiation of the regular working days.

More about Emergency

The biographical film is directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut. The ensemble cast also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik, among others.

*estimates, final figures awaited.

