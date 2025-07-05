Tamil box office on July 4, witnessed a triple clash between Paranthu Po, Phoenix and 3BHK. While Siddharth’s 3BHK roared highest with 1 crore collection on the opening day, the other two films had an intense fight, with one of them emerging victorious!

Phoenix Box Office Day 1

Helmed by Anal Arasu, the film stars Surya Vijay Sethupathi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Devadarshini & J Vignesh. The sports action drama has earned only 9 lakh at the box office on its opening day!

Pranthu Po Box Office Day 1

The musical road comedy stars Shiva, Vijay Yesudas, Anjali, and others. It earned 53% higher than Surya Vijay Sethupathi’s film. Helmed by Ram, it earned 42 lakh on day 1.

Rated 9.4 on IMDb, the official synopsis of Shiva’s comedy film says, “A stubborn schoolboy and his caring but financially struggling father leave city stress behind on a road trip together.”

One Of The Lowest Openings!

Soorya Vijay Sethupathi‘s film registered one of the lowest openings for the Tamil box office in 2025. Even in the tier-1 and tier-2 films, it is the lowest opening of the year, not surpassing a single film on the opening day!

Paranthu Po Surpasses A Few Films

Paranthu Po surpassed a few of the openings of the year, including Murmur’s 10 lakh, Madras Matinee’s 12 lakh, and DNA’s 40 lakh at the box office.

Phoenix VS Paranthu Po Budget

The musical comedy is supposedly mounted on a budget of 3 – 4 crore. Meanwhile the sports action drama starring Vijay Sethupathi‘s son is said to be carrying a budget of 6 – 8 crore. However, none of the figures are confirmed yet and we might have a clarity on the recoveries of the films once the budget is confirmed.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Metro In Dino Box Office Day 1 BMS Sales: Surpasses The Diplomat & 10 Other Bollywood Releases Despite Missing The Top 10 Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News