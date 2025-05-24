Vijay Sethupathi’s latest release Ace has arrived in the theaters on May 23 and the film opened to mixed response. This dicey word-of-mouth has translated into a low-key start for the film at the box office. The romantic crime comedy has brought one of the lowest openings for the actor post-COVID.

Vijay Sethupathi’s 3rd Lowest Opening

Helmed by Arumuga Kumar and also starring Yogi Babu and Rukmini Vasanth, the romantic crime comedy has registered the third lowest opening day number for Vijay Sethupathi, surpassing the opening day collection of only two of his films post-COVID – Maamanithan’s 60 lakh, and Kadaisi Vivasayi’s 10 lakh.

Ace Box Office Collection Day 1

On the opening day, Friday, May 23, Ace earned a net collection of only 1 crore at the box office, which is too low for a Vijay Sethupathi film. The actor was witnessing a high in his career with Maharaja and Viduthalai Part 2. Hopefully, the film will buckle with its weekend numbers.

Ace Opens 900% Higher Than Vijay Sethupathi’s Lowest!

Vijay Sethupathi’s Ace earned 900% higher than Vijay Sethupathi’s lowest opening film post-COVID. Kadaisi Vivasayi earned only 10 lakh on its opening day at the box office!

Check out the opening day collection of all the Vijay Sethupathi films that arrived post-COVID, ranked from highest to lowest, starring him as the main lead. (India net collections)

Viduthalai Part 2: 7.60 crore Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: 6.45 crore Maharaja: 4.70 crore Viduthalai Part 1: 3.85 crore Merry Christmas: 2.45 crore Laabam: 1.08 crore DSP: 1 crore Ace: 1 crore Maamanithan: 60 lakh Kadaisi Vivasayi: 10 lakh

