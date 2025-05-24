Soori’s Maaman is holding to its pace at the box office, and in eight days the action drama stands at a total net collection of 18.55 crore in India. Mounted on a controlled budget, the film is now very close to claim a hit verdict for itself!

How Much Soori’s Film Needs To Earn For A Superhit?

Soori will deliver the sixth Tamil hit of 2025 in a day at the box office since it is currently only 1.45 crore away from claiming the hit verdict for itself. However, the film still has to earn a total of 30 crore at the box office to become a super hit!

Maaman Box Office Day 8

On the 8th day, the second Friday, May 24, Maaman earned 2 crore at the box office. This is a minimal drop of only 2% at the box office from the previous day which brought 2.05 crore. Hopefully, the film will end the second weekend in the range of 7 – 8 crore!

Here is the day-wise breakdown of Soori’s film at the Tamil box office (India net collection).

Day 1: 1.75 crore

Day 2: 2.5 crore

Day 3: 3.85 crore

Day 4: 2.05 crore

Day 5: 2.25 crore

Day 6: 2.1 crore

Day 7: 2.05 crore

Day 8: 2 crore

Total: 18.55 crore

Maaman Budget & Profit

Maaman is mounted on a budget of 10 crore at the box office and against the collection of 18.55 crore in 8 days, it has churned out a profit of 85.5% at the box office. The action film stands as the sixth most profitable Tamil film of 2025.

Lags Behind Soori’s Last Hit Garudan!

The eight day total of Soori’s current release, lags 27.4% behind the eight day total of his last theatrical hit. Garudan, in 8 days, earned a total of 25.5 crore. Hopefully the difference will narrow down with the upcoming second weekend!

Maaman Box Office Summary

Here is the breakdown of the action drama at the box office after 8 days.

India net: 18.55 crore

India gross: 21.88 crore

Overseas gross: 0.25 crore

Worldwide gross: 22.13 crore

