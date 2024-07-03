The rural action drama Garudan has successfully completed its theatrical run, leaving audiences and the box office impressed. Having captivated audiences on the big screen, the movie is all set to take flight in your living rooms! Buckle up for a thrilling ride as the film lands on Amazon Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

But before it graces your home screens, let’s take a moment to revisit its impressive box office performance.

Garudan rewards its creators with returns over 100%!

Made on a budget of 20 crore, Soori’s Garudan defied expectations and soared past box office collections. The film amassed a staggering 43.5 crore domestically in just 33 days, translating to a phenomenal profit of 23.5 crore. This translates to a jaw-dropping Return on Investment (ROI) of 117.5%.

Produced by K. Kumar and Vetrimaaran, Garudan received widespread praise for its masterful direction, heart-stopping action sequences, and electrifying performances by its star-studded cast. Soori, Sasikumar, Unni Mukundan, Samuthirakani, and Shivada Nair delivered powerhouse performances that captivated audiences.

The film’s gripping narrative, exploring the destructive nature of greed and ambition, resonated deeply with both critics and moviegoers alike.

How much did Garudan movie earn worldwide?

Garudan’s success story extends beyond the borders of India. The film garnered an impressive 10 crore from overseas markets, propelling its worldwide gross collection to a remarkable 61.33 crore. This impressive figure secures Garudan a coveted spot among the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024 globally.

Here’s a glimpse of how Garudan soared past its competitors in the 2024 Tamil film landscape:

Maharaja: 103.07 crore

Aranmanai 4: 99.53 crore

Ayalaan: 76.41 crore

Captain Miller: 67.99 crore

Garudan: 61.33 crore

Lal Salaam: 33.65 crore

Star: 25.92 crore

Siren: 20.13 crore

Rathnam: 18.08 crore

Romeo: 9.91 crore

What is the story of Garudan movie?

Set in the picturesque town of Theni, Tamil Nadu, Garudan follows Minister Thangapandi (R.V. Udayakumar) as he disrupts the lives of the innocent in his quest to seize temple land. As greed takes over, childhood friends Aadhi (M. Sasikumar) and Karuna (Unni Mukundan), along with their trusted confidante Sokkan (Soori), are pitted against each other, leading to a series of betrayals and acts of revenge. What unfolds is a gripping narrative of the consequences of power and ambition, offering intense drama and promising to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

With impressive box office numbers and a return on investment that would make any producer smile, Garudan is now set to entertain audiences in the comfort of their homes, ensuring this captivating story continues to take flight.

