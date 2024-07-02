Vijay Sethupathi’s action-packed film, Maharaja, continues its successful run at the box office, crossing inching closer to 105 crore mark worldwide. While the film witnessed a slight dip on its third Monday, its overall performance remains impressive. Read on!

Maharaja collected 0.40 crore on its 18th day in India, bringing its net domestic total to 66.55 crore (gross total of 78.52 crore). Despite a slowdown in the third week, the film has managed to remain steady, a testament to its initial strong performance.

The film’s success can be attributed not only to its captivating story but also to the talent behind it. Led by the ever-popular Vijay Sethupathi, Maharaja boasts a strong cast including the talented Anurag Kashyap, known for his acclaimed films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Dev.D, in a supporting role. Natty, a prominent character actor in Tamil cinema, plays a pivotal character alongside Sethupathi. The film is directed by the skilled Nithilan Swaminathan, known for his critically-praised neo-noir thriller Aruvaan.

Maharaja’s plot revolves around a seemingly ordinary barber named Jackie (Vijay Sethupathi) who gets entangled in a dangerous web of secrets and violence. The film’s mystery element, revealed gradually throughout the narrative, keeps audiences guessing and intrigued. Positive reviews have praised the film’s action sequences, suspenseful storytelling, and Sethupathi’s powerful performance.

Maharaja’s international markets haven’t disappointed either, contributing 24 crore to the global total. This pushes Maharaja’s worldwide collections to a strong 102.52 crore. The film’s success extends beyond box office numbers. Produced on a budget of just 20 crore, the film has already recovered its cost and generated a significant profit.

As of Day 18, its profit stands at a remarkable 46.55 crore, translating to a phenomenal Return on Investment (ROI) of 232.75%. This makes Maharaja a highly profitable venture for its makers.

A Bright Spot for Tamil Cinema

In a year marked by struggles for the Tamil film industry, Maharaja emerges as a clear winner. It currently holds the title of “Tamil industry’s ONLY Super-Hit of 2024,” followed closely by Garudan, which carries the “Hit” distinction.

While the first half of 2024 was challenging, Maharaja’s success paves the way for a more promising second half. Several other big-budget films featuring leading actors are slated for release, raising anticipation for a box office revival in Tamil cinema.

