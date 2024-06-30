Once dismissed as a mere side character, Soori has blossomed into a remarkably talented actor. His brilliance was captured on screen in Viduthalai Part 1, directed by Vetrimaaran. Now, in his second lead role in Garudan, despite a few missteps, Suri delivers a mesmerizing performance, navigating a storyline rich with intrigue and depth. For people who missed the film in theaters, the film is soon debuting on OTT.

When is Garudan releasing on OTT?

Prime Video has acquired the streaming rights for Garudan, and the film will be available to stream from July 3, 2024. Although Prime Video has not officially confirmed this release date, sources within the organization have unofficially verified it.

What is the Plot of Garudan?

This intense rural drama centers on Sokkan (Soori), an orphan who finds solace in the solidarity of Karunakaran (Unni Mukundan). Aadhithya (Sasikumar) is Karuna’s best friend, and the two also work professionally together. Unni Mukundan, the scion of a once-illustrious family in Theni, forms a bond with Soori and convinces his grandmother, the matriarch of the household, to allow Soori to reside with them. Soori becomes a steadfast friend and loyal servant, unwavering in his allegiance to his master, Unni Mukundan. Together with his affluent confidant Sasikumar, Unni Mukundan oversees the local temple in their village. Trouble arises when a politician from Chennai sets his sights on a vast tract of land owned by the temple, threatening their peaceful existence with his ambitions.

Who are the cast and crew of Garudan?

Directed by R.S. Durai Senthilkumar and with a story by Vetrimaaran, Garudan stars Soori, Unni Mukundan, Samuthirakani, M. Sasikumar, Revathy, and Roshini Haripriyan. Produced by K. Kumar and Vetrimaaran, it features music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Arthur Wilson A, editing by Pradeep E. Ragav, and art direction by G. Durairaj.

How was the Performance of the cast and crew of Garudan?

Despite some convenient twists, Garudan stands out as one of director R.S. Durai Senthilkumar’s best works. This achievement is primarily due to Yuvan Shankar Raja’s evocative score, which enhances the film’s atmosphere, and Arthur A. Wilson’s expertly crafted cinematography. Additionally, the strong performances by Soori, Unni Mukundan, and M. Sasikumar play a crucial role in the film’s overall impact.

How was the Box-office result of Garudan?

As of June 27, 2024, Garudan is the 5th highest-grossing film in Kollywood of this year. Produced on a budget of INR 20 crore, the film has grossed INR 50.20 crore in the Indian domestic market and around INR 10 crore internationally, totaling INR 60.20 crore worldwide.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD: Who Is The Actor Bringing Lord Krishna To Life? Know Here

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News