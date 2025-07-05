After featuring in Vincenzo and A Time Called You, Jeon Yeo-Been has returned to K-dramas with a melancholy romantic series, Our Movie, alongside Namkoong Min. On the other hand, the drama’s male lead, Namkoong Min, joined the show after My Dearest, which came out in 2023. Since Our Movie premiered on SBS on June 13, 2025, it has received mixed reviews with a lower viewership rating.

However, as the series has entered the second half of its run, the SBS drama saw a slight rise in its viewership ratings. As per the viewers, the storyline didn’t connect to the audience, and the chemistry wasn’t hitting the right chords, but the latest rise in the ratings proves that viewers have started to like the series.

What Is Our Movie About?

The storyline of Our Movie revolves around a genius filmmaker, Lee Je-Ha (Namkoong Min), and an aspiring actress, Lee Da-Eum (Jeon Yeo-Been). While Lee Je-Ha has followed in his father’s footsteps and become a movie director, Da-Eum suffers from a rare and incurable disease that gives her a limited time frame to live.

After gaining huge popularity and fame with his debut directorial, Je-Ha took a break for five years to break his jinx. After five years, he returns to the industry with a new movie with a screenplay involving someone with a limited lifetime.

He meets Da-Eum, a social butterfly, even though she is terminally ill, in a hospital. As they work on the project together, something starts to brew between them. What will happen is all that the drama is about.

< 우리 영화 > Episode 7 #ourmovie “you know yourself best, every cell in your body knows. that is love” pic.twitter.com/1AR6S8JaGs — J (@yourjoys22) July 4, 2025

How Much Did Our Movie Score?

The series didn’t get decent viewership ratings in the first half of the run. However, as per Soompi, Nielsen Korea reported that on the 7th episode, it recorded an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.6%.

With this, the series has earned a little over the 3% mark for the three consecutive episodes. In this episode, Lee Da-Eum shares her secret with Chae Seo-Yeong (Lee Seol).

— 'Let's keep on like this. Sometimes forgetting and often laughing. That is more than enough for me.' #ourmovie pic.twitter.com/ds12HyVSgw — mish (@alldramahours) July 4, 2025

Our Movie Still Falls Behind Big Bet In Terms Of Viewership Ratings

While Our Movie drama started to gain some popularity in the second half, MBC reorganized a special series after three years, Big Bet, which was initially released on Disney+ in 2022. As it aired in the same time slot as SBS’s Our Movie on MBC, Big Bet beat Our Movie in viewership ratings even after three years.

The first episode already garnered 4.5% nationwide, almost 0.9% higher than Jeon Yeo-Been and Namkoong Min’s drama. Big Bet is a crime action drama featuring Choi Min-Sik, Son Suk-Ku, and others in important roles. The storyline revolves around a legend of the fallen Phillipi casino industry and a competent detective.

Well, coming back to Our Movie, if you haven’t started watching it yet, stream it on Disney+.

