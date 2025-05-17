Jeon Yeo-Been is one of the most versatile South Korean actresses. She rose to fame for her performance in the independent film After My Death, even after debuting in 2015 with a period movie, The Treacherous. Her performance in After My Death earned her the Best Actress Award at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival and the Independent Star Award at the 2017 Seoul Independent Film Festival. However, she finally became popular for her drama Vincenzo.

Yeo-Been is currently gearing up for her upcoming drama, Our Movie, alongside Namkoong Min. A few months ago, she featured in a horror movie, Dark Nuns, with Song Hye-Kyo, for which she was applauded for her performance. But to know her real worth as an actress, one must watch these 5 K-dramas from her career. Read on.

5. Be Melodramatic

Streaming On: Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV

Director: Lee Byeong-heon and Kim Hye-young

Plot: Be Melodramatic is a K-drama about three best friends, Im Jin-Joo (Chun Woo-Hee), Lee Eun-Jung, and Hwang Han-Joo (Han Ji-Eun), who are 30 years old. In the series, Jeon Yeo-Been plays Eun-Jung, a documentary director who also owns her production company. She is the only employee of her company.

However, her life changes when one of her documentaries becomes popular overnight. The storyline follows the lives of the three friends, how it shifts through the course of certain events, and how their respective love lives are impacted. Be Melodramatic should be your pick if you want to experience a drama based on friendship.

4. Glitch

Streaming On: Netflix

Director: Roh Deok

Plot: In Glitch, Jeon Yeo-Been plays Hong Ji-Hyo, a woman with a steady job and a romantic partner whose life takes a different turn when her boyfriend goes missing one night in a flash of unknown lights.

In search of her boyfriend, she seeks the help of the UFO watchers, and in the process, she uncovers some truth behind a mysterious secret. The drama also features Lee Dong-Hwi, Nana, Ryu Kyung-Soo, and others.

3. A Time Called You

Streaming On: Netflix

Director: Kim Jin-Won

Plot: A fantasy romantic drama, A Time Called You, featured Jeon Yeo-Been and Ahn Hyo-Seop in the leads. In the series, she plays Han Jun-Hee, who has lost her boyfriend but can’t move past her trauma of losing him.

One day, she mysteriously travels back in time to 1998, where she turns into a high schooler, Kwon Min-Joo. There, she meets Nam Si-Heon, who resembles her dead boyfriend. The drama is about what happens next to the characters.

2. Save Me

Streaming On: Prime Video and Apple TV

Director: Kim Sung-Soo

Plot: Adapted from the webtoon Out of the World, Save Me is a K-drama that features Seo Yea-Ji, Woo Do-Hwan, Ok Taec-Yeon, and others alongside Jeon Yeo-Been. In the series, Yeo-Been plays a supporting role as Hong So-Rin.

The storyline follows Sang Mi’s life after her father’s business goes down. They move to Muji-Gun, where they have no friends or family. But as soon as they settle down, the family starts to face trouble as they get sucked into the pseudo-religious cult.

1. Vincenzo

Streaming On: Netflix

Director: Kim Hee-Won

Plot: One of the best K-dramas of Jeon Yeo-Been’s career has to be Vincenzo. Starring alongside Song Joong-Ki, Yeo-Been portrays Hong Cha-Young, a competent lawyer who will do anything to win a case. Her life changes completely when she meets Park Joo-Hyeong (Joong-Ki) aka Vincenzo Cassano.

Vincenzo left South Korea to live in Italy with his adopted parents. After becoming an adult, he was employed by a Mafia family as a consigliere. However, after some issues, he flees back to South Korea, and the story unfolds further alongside Cha-Young.

About Jeon Yeo-Been’s Upcoming Series

In her upcoming drama, Our Movie, Jeon Yeo-Been plays Lee Da-Eum, an actress who lives each day as it is. Jeon Yeo-Been is terminally ill in this series and has been given a chance to be the lead after coming to the edge of her life. Da-Eum has a cheerful personality, and despite having such a dangerous illness, she exudes positivity and knows how to live life to the fullest. The drama has already created quite a buzz, and it is set to premiere on June 13, 2025, at 9:50 p.m. KST.

For more actor-based lists and OTT recommendations, explore What to Watch on Koimoi!

Must Read: Tastefully Yours Release Date Update: Here’s When & Where You Can Stream Kang Ha-Neul & Go Min-Si’s K-Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News